The impact of AI on modern recruitment practices: A comprehensive overview

By Felix Kim, Co – founder & CEO, Redrob

Artificial Intelligence is dramatically reshaping modern recruitment practices, creating a paradigm shift in how employers and job seekers connect. The global AI recruitment market, valued at $590.5 billion as of 2023, has witnessed an astonishing growth rate of 64.45% between 2020 and 2023, signaling a shift in the industry’s landscape​.

A significant majority of recruitment professionals acknowledge the profound influence of AI. About 67% of recruiters report that AI has improved the hiring process, while 96% of senior HR professionals believe it will significantly enhance talent acquisition and retention. Similarly, 95% of recruiters are confident that AI will assist applicants during the application process. This overwhelming consensus underscores AI’s transformative power, from streamlining operations to enhancing decision-making.

1. Job advertising:

Initially, recruitment relied heavily on word-of-mouth referrals, newspaper advertisements, and online job boards. However, with AI, the sourcing of candidates has become more targeted and widespread. AI algorithms can now scan through numerous online platforms, identifying potential candidates based on specific skills and experiences, and even engage them through personalised messaging.

2. Resume screening:

One of the most time-consuming tasks in recruitment is screening resumes. AI-powered Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and other tools can parse through hundreds of applications within minutes, identifying the most suitable candidates based on predefined parameters. These tools continuously learn and improve, making the screening process faster and more accurate over time. Additionally, AI helps in maintaining a database of candidates for future opportunities, further streamlining the recruitment process.

3. Candidate Assessment:

AI has revolutionised the way candidates are assessed. Traditional interviews and assessments are now augmented with AI-driven tools that can analyze a candidate’s speech, facial expressions, and even writing patterns to assess their suitability for a role. Moreover, AI-powered games and tests are being used to measure various cognitive and emotional traits, providing a more comprehensive view of the candidate’s potential.

4. Interview Scheduling:

AI chatbots and virtual assistants have taken over the mundane task of scheduling interviews and following up with candidates. These bots can communicate with candidates, provide company information, schedule interviews, and even give feedback, thereby enhancing the candidate experience and reducing the administrative burden on recruiters.

5. Onboarding:

Once a candidate is selected, AI can facilitate a smoother onboarding process. From completing paperwork to introducing the new hire to the team and company culture, AI can guide new employees through the process, making it more efficient and engaging.

6. Continuous Learning:

AI doesn’t just stop at hiring; it continuously learns from each recruitment cycle. By analysing data from past hiring decisions, outcomes, and feedback, AI can provide valuable insights into improving future recruitment strategies. It can identify patterns and trends that human recruiters might overlook, making the process more strategic and data-driven.