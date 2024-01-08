Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  The impact of AI on modern recruitment practices: A comprehensive overview

The impact of AI on modern recruitment practices: A comprehensive overview

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 17

By Felix Kim, Co – founder & CEO, Redrob

Artificial Intelligence is dramatically reshaping modern recruitment practices, creating a paradigm shift in how employers and job seekers connect. The global AI recruitment market, valued at $590.5 billion as of 2023, has witnessed an astonishing growth rate of 64.45% between 2020 and 2023, signaling a shift in the industry’s landscape​.

A significant majority of recruitment professionals acknowledge the profound influence of AI. About 67% of recruiters report that AI has improved the hiring process, while 96% of senior HR professionals believe it will significantly enhance talent acquisition and retention. Similarly, 95% of recruiters are confident that AI will assist applicants during the application process. This overwhelming consensus underscores AI’s transformative power, from streamlining operations to enhancing decision-making.

1. Job advertising:
Initially, recruitment relied heavily on word-of-mouth referrals, newspaper advertisements, and online job boards. However, with AI, the sourcing of candidates has become more targeted and widespread. AI algorithms can now scan through numerous online platforms, identifying potential candidates based on specific skills and experiences, and even engage them through personalised messaging.

2. Resume screening:
One of the most time-consuming tasks in recruitment is screening resumes. AI-powered Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and other tools can parse through hundreds of applications within minutes, identifying the most suitable candidates based on predefined parameters. These tools continuously learn and improve, making the screening process faster and more accurate over time. Additionally, AI helps in maintaining a database of candidates for future opportunities, further streamlining the recruitment process.

3. Candidate Assessment:
AI has revolutionised the way candidates are assessed. Traditional interviews and assessments are now augmented with AI-driven tools that can analyze a candidate’s speech, facial expressions, and even writing patterns to assess their suitability for a role. Moreover, AI-powered games and tests are being used to measure various cognitive and emotional traits, providing a more comprehensive view of the candidate’s potential.

4. Interview Scheduling:
AI chatbots and virtual assistants have taken over the mundane task of scheduling interviews and following up with candidates. These bots can communicate with candidates, provide company information, schedule interviews, and even give feedback, thereby enhancing the candidate experience and reducing the administrative burden on recruiters.

5. Onboarding:
Once a candidate is selected, AI can facilitate a smoother onboarding process. From completing paperwork to introducing the new hire to the team and company culture, AI can guide new employees through the process, making it more efficient and engaging.

6. Continuous Learning:
AI doesn’t just stop at hiring; it continuously learns from each recruitment cycle. By analysing data from past hiring decisions, outcomes, and feedback, AI can provide valuable insights into improving future recruitment strategies. It can identify patterns and trends that human recruiters might overlook, making the process more strategic and data-driven.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image