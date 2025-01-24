The Internet’s next chapter: Empowering communities through domain diversity

By Samiran Gupta, Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director, ICANN Asia Pacific

The Internet has become the world’s most vital platform for communication, commerce, and cultural exchange. Yet, as billions connect and engage online, a crucial question arises: Does this digital landscape truly reflect the incredible diversity of languages, cultures, and communities that make up our world?

The answer, unfortunately, is not entirely. Especially for marginalised and underrepresented communities around the globe. While the Internet has made remarkable impact by connecting people across geographical boundaries, the representation of linguistic and cultural diversity in the digital space remains uneven. This disparity is particularly evident in the Domain Name System (DNS), the foundation of Internet navigation – where a lack of awareness of the possibilities of the DNS means it’s not being used to its full potential.

Yet, a digital world does exist where language is less of a barrier to accessing information, connecting with communities, or making your voice heard. A digital world where:

Indigenous communities in the Americas can establish dedicated online spaces using gTLDs in their native languages, preserving their cultural heritage for generations to come.



Tech hubs in Southeast Asia and Latin America can brand themselves with gTLDs that resonate with their vibrant tech ecosystems, attracting investment and talent on a global scale.



Specialised communities, from scientists and academics to artists and musicians , can create online hubs usings gTLDs that reflect their shared passions and areas of expertise. Think .eco for environmental organisations or .art for the art community.

This vision of a more inclusive and representative Internet is within our reach. The key to unlocking this opportunity lies in understanding the power of top-level domains, harnessing the transformative potential of new generic TLDs.

Breaking down linguistic barriers: expanding the digital landscape

The vast majority of Internet users rely on a limited set of generic top-level domains (gTLDs) such as .com, .org, or .net – domains rooted in the English language and the Latin script. While these domains have been pivotal in the Internet’s growth, their inherent limitations have become increasingly apparent. This limited linguistic representation presents a barrier for billions worldwide who primarily communicate and engage online in languages other than English

By 2024, there were more than 1,200 gTLDs. Today, the DNS supports domain names in multiple scripts as well as gTLDs longer than three characters. From the very first gTLDs in non-Latin characters – شبكة (.network), москва (.moscow), and 慈善 (.charity) – to .accountant, .berlin and .photography, these new gTLDs represent brands, communities, and geographies. Examples of organisations already using these new gTLDs include Canon using .canon, Google using .google, and many cities using their name, such as .london, .rio or .tokyo.

Recognising the urgent need for a more inclusive and representative Internet, ICANN – the non-profit organisation responsible for coordinating the Internet’s addressing system – is implementing an initiative to expand the gTLD landscape. ICANN has carried out three application rounds for new gTLDs: in 2000, 2004, and 2012. The 2012 round of new gTLD applications was the largest expansion of the DNS to-date, aimed at encouraging innovation, competition, and consumer choice in the Domain Name System.

Soon, a new application round will give organisations, brands, cities, and more, the opportunity to apply to operate gTLDs that align with their specific communities, languages, industries, or interests, shaping the online landscape to be more relevant and accessible to users worldwide.

Unlocking business opportunities: a new frontier online

New gTLDs offer a powerful tool for commerce and communication – whether that’s building a brand for a company, spotlighting a geographic region or city on the world stage, reflecting a societal issue or reaching new customers. Consider that:

– An entity operating a gTLD can provide its users and customers with an extra measure of confidence in its security and legitimacy, building trust in the organisation associated with the gTLD. This can be invaluable in today’s online environment.



– Cities across the globe have used geographical gTLDs to promote the unique lifestyle and culture of their metropolitan area and build an online community for its citizens – wherever they may be in the world.



– One of the biggest and oldest automotive manufacturers in the world, BMW, used a .brand gTLD first to commemorate its 100th anniversary and provide a look into its rich history. Today, BMW uses the gTLD to present an aspirational vision for the next hundred years.



The possibilities are vast. New gTLDs empower businesses to create memorable online identities, strengthen brand recognition, and build stronger connections with their target audiences.

A strategic opportunity for NGOs, IGOs and nonprofits

The expansion of gTLDs presents a unique and strategic opportunity for NGOs, IGOs and nonprofits worldwide. It’s a chance to break free from the constraints of a DNS that can feel irrelevant to the communities they serve and embrace a digital identity that aligns with their values, mission, and audiences. Embracing new gTLDs offers:

– Enhanced visibility and recognition: a dedicated gTLD that aligns with your mission or target community instantly communicates your purpose and values to the world. It makes you stand out in search results, increasing your visibility among those you aim to reach.

– Deepened community engagement: connecting with communities in their native language fosters trust, understanding, and a stronger sense of belonging. A gTLD in a local language or script demonstrates commitment to inclusivity and makes content more relevant and engaging.



– Increased brand awareness and credibility: a unique and memorable gTLD strengthens brand identity, making your organisation easily recognisable and memorable. It reinforces legitimacy and professionalism within your field.



– Expanded global reach: Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs) allow organisations to connect with communities beyond geographical boundaries, tapping into diasporas and fostering international collaborations. They facilitate cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.



– Empowered storytelling: a dedicated gTLD can provide a platform for underrepresented communities to share their stories, preserve their cultural heritage, and advocate for their rights on a global stage. It empowers them to control their narratives and reach a wider audience.

Beyond scripts: why linguistic and cultural diversity matters online

The Internet has become an indispensable tool for communication, education, and commerce, connecting billions of people around the globe. However, for this global platform to truly serve everyone, it must reflect the incredible diversity of languages, cultures, and societies that make up our world.

Expanding the DNS to be locally relevant goes beyond simply adding different scripts. It’s about recognising the unique identities and values of communities worldwide and ensuring that everyone feels seen, heard, and valued in the digital space. A dedicated gTLD can become a powerful symbol of recognition and respect, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among its users.

The true power of the Internet lies in its ability to connect people. This vision of a single, interoperable Internet, easily accessible both globally and locally, cannot be achieved without embracing linguistic diversity. While there are currently over 5.3 billion Internet users and more than 1,200 gTLDs, the majority of these domains are in English. This limits access for the billions of people who read and write in languages like Arabic, Chinese, Cyrillic, Devanagari, and countless others.

Think of the success of .ไทย, which has helped promote Thai language and culture online. These successes illustrate how a more diverse gTLD landscape can benefit individual communities and the Internet as a whole.