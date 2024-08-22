Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  The intersection of AI and human teachers in enhancing education

The intersection of AI and human teachers in enhancing education

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
smartboard technology
0 28

By Vedant Hamirwasia, Director, ODA Class

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a set of technologies that enable computers to perform human-like functions; it is the backbone of modern computing. At a time when AI is being deployed across sectors to automate, personalise, and perform other human-like functions, the intersection of AI and education is inevitable. Countries across the globe are embracing AI in education. According to a report, there has been a remarkable adoption of AI in education globally, especially with the rise in popularity of Generative AI tools. In India, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education suggests using AI tools among students and teachers to enhance learning practices. Pushing for a deeper understanding of AI, the government has also introduced YUVAi, a national-level program to equip students with AI skills and knowledge.

Within AI in education, there are two different approaches to the adoption of the technology — one is the development of AI-powered tools to enhance learning in classrooms through applications like intelligent tutoring systems, chatbots, and image/video generation tools. These enable personalised feedback, an adaptive learning paradigm, and real-time interaction. The other is creating awareness about AI and inculcating AI-related skills in young children to prepare them for the future.

Let’s take a closer look at the ways the use of AI by teachers can enhance learning experiences:

Supporting teachers and enhancing human-led pedagogy

AI can be integrated into education to streamline and automate clerical and administrative tasks, freeing teachers’ time to focus on more productive matters. It will provide educators an environment to thrive and create rich learning experiences. They will be able to engage with students more effectively. Teaching is more than just imparting knowledge. While AI can provide information, it cannot replace or imitate teachers’ roles; instead, it can enhance their methods.

Role of analytics in education

AI’s integration into education has the potential to transform assessment and analytics. These systems provide teachers with crucial data, revealing learning patterns and aiding in evaluating diverse test formats. By harnessing AI, educators can streamline assessments, deliver prompt feedback, and deploy more targeted student engagement. Real-time analysis enables teachers to quickly identify students’ strengths and weaknesses, allowing for tailored teaching approaches.

Addressing the digital skills gap

Education systems often fail to tackle the widening digital skills gap, which is vital to preparing students for future jobs and responsible use of technology. Closing this gap is essential to developing a workforce prepared for AI. AI offers a path for students to enhance their digital competence, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and innovative skills, readying them for upcoming job requirements. Whether through conventional or cutting-edge approaches, incorporating AI in education is crucial for molding the workforce of the future.

Personalised learning

Studies show that one-on-one tutoring dramatically improves learning results, with tutored students typically surpassing 98% of their classmates compared to traditional setups. Yet, offering personalised tutoring to all students is impractical. AI presents a way to overcome this challenge. By leveraging AI technology, educational journeys can be customised for each learner, improving academic achievement while effortlessly addressing various learning requirements. Adaptable interfaces prove especially beneficial for neurodiverse students and those with different physical capabilities.

Teaching about AI

AI-powered tools, such as those offering data insights and game-based learning, have existed in education for some time. While advances in generative AI create new possibilities for AI applications, it’s becoming clear that educating students about AI is crucial. This covers both AI development skills and awareness of its potential drawbacks. These competencies are essential for nurturing future professionals who can create and deploy AI systems ethically in ways that enhance both economic growth and societal well-being.

Conclusion
AI presents great potential in education, introducing novel tools and methods to improve teaching and learning. AI tech enables educators to tailor instruction, offer instant feedback, and design flexible learning spaces. Yet, we must carefully weigh the ethical concerns, possible biases, and effects on fairness and social equity. It’s crucial to approach this changing field with caution, ensuring that AI use in education supports critical thinking, boosts creativity, and equips students to succeed in a world increasingly shaped by AI.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image