The intersection of AI and human teachers in enhancing education

By Vedant Hamirwasia, Director, ODA Class

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a set of technologies that enable computers to perform human-like functions; it is the backbone of modern computing. At a time when AI is being deployed across sectors to automate, personalise, and perform other human-like functions, the intersection of AI and education is inevitable. Countries across the globe are embracing AI in education. According to a report, there has been a remarkable adoption of AI in education globally, especially with the rise in popularity of Generative AI tools. In India, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education suggests using AI tools among students and teachers to enhance learning practices. Pushing for a deeper understanding of AI, the government has also introduced YUVAi, a national-level program to equip students with AI skills and knowledge.

Within AI in education, there are two different approaches to the adoption of the technology — one is the development of AI-powered tools to enhance learning in classrooms through applications like intelligent tutoring systems, chatbots, and image/video generation tools. These enable personalised feedback, an adaptive learning paradigm, and real-time interaction. The other is creating awareness about AI and inculcating AI-related skills in young children to prepare them for the future.

Let’s take a closer look at the ways the use of AI by teachers can enhance learning experiences:

Supporting teachers and enhancing human-led pedagogy

AI can be integrated into education to streamline and automate clerical and administrative tasks, freeing teachers’ time to focus on more productive matters. It will provide educators an environment to thrive and create rich learning experiences. They will be able to engage with students more effectively. Teaching is more than just imparting knowledge. While AI can provide information, it cannot replace or imitate teachers’ roles; instead, it can enhance their methods.

Role of analytics in education

AI’s integration into education has the potential to transform assessment and analytics. These systems provide teachers with crucial data, revealing learning patterns and aiding in evaluating diverse test formats. By harnessing AI, educators can streamline assessments, deliver prompt feedback, and deploy more targeted student engagement. Real-time analysis enables teachers to quickly identify students’ strengths and weaknesses, allowing for tailored teaching approaches.

Addressing the digital skills gap

Education systems often fail to tackle the widening digital skills gap, which is vital to preparing students for future jobs and responsible use of technology. Closing this gap is essential to developing a workforce prepared for AI. AI offers a path for students to enhance their digital competence, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and innovative skills, readying them for upcoming job requirements. Whether through conventional or cutting-edge approaches, incorporating AI in education is crucial for molding the workforce of the future.

Personalised learning

Studies show that one-on-one tutoring dramatically improves learning results, with tutored students typically surpassing 98% of their classmates compared to traditional setups. Yet, offering personalised tutoring to all students is impractical. AI presents a way to overcome this challenge. By leveraging AI technology, educational journeys can be customised for each learner, improving academic achievement while effortlessly addressing various learning requirements. Adaptable interfaces prove especially beneficial for neurodiverse students and those with different physical capabilities.

Teaching about AI

AI-powered tools, such as those offering data insights and game-based learning, have existed in education for some time. While advances in generative AI create new possibilities for AI applications, it’s becoming clear that educating students about AI is crucial. This covers both AI development skills and awareness of its potential drawbacks. These competencies are essential for nurturing future professionals who can create and deploy AI systems ethically in ways that enhance both economic growth and societal well-being.

Conclusion

AI presents great potential in education, introducing novel tools and methods to improve teaching and learning. AI tech enables educators to tailor instruction, offer instant feedback, and design flexible learning spaces. Yet, we must carefully weigh the ethical concerns, possible biases, and effects on fairness and social equity. It’s crucial to approach this changing field with caution, ensuring that AI use in education supports critical thinking, boosts creativity, and equips students to succeed in a world increasingly shaped by AI.