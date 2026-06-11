The missing SLA in India’s data centre boom: Physical infrastructure handling

By Ajit Venkatesh, Director, Globe Moving

India’s digital economy is expanding at an unprecedented pace—with CII data showing 40%+ annual growth in data center investments. Organizations are investing crores in AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, cloud platforms, high-performance computing environments, and mission-critical IT infrastructure, often with aggressive timelines and zero tolerance for deployment delays. Data centres are no longer simply facilities that house servers; they have become the backbone of banking, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, telecommunications, government services, and nearly every aspect of modern business.

As organisations continue to spend crores on servers, storage systems, networking equipment, cybersecurity platforms, cooling systems, and power infrastructure, one critical risk often remains overlooked: the physical handling of these assets.

While CIOs rigorously govern uptime SLAs, cybersecurity frameworks, disaster recovery plans, compliance controls, the physical movement of critical infrastructure is frequently delegated to administrative, facility or procurement functions where logistics is often evaluated primarily on cost.

This accountability gap creates measurable risk.

Project risk analysis shows that failure points are rarely inside the server room. They emerge during loading, transportation, unloading, staging, installation, relocation, and technology refreshes—phases that traditionally lack formal governance.

A single mishandled server rack, improperly secured pallet, uncalibrated equipment, or poorly executed move can trigger project delays, equipment damage, warranty disputes, compliance concerns, and costly downtime.

Modern data centre infrastructure is more sophisticated and sensitive than ever before. AI-ready servers, GPU clusters, hyper-converged infrastructure, high-density storage arrays, liquid-cooled systems, and precision networking equipment are engineered to operate within tightly controlled specifications. These assets are not designed to be treated as ordinary cargo.

Yet many organizations continue to procure logistics services as if they are transporting office furniture.

The consequences are not always immediately visible. Unlike a visibly damaged shipment, infrastructure can suffer from shock, vibration, improper handling, environmental exposure, or transportation-related stress that may not manifest until weeks or months later. When issues arise, organizations often find themselves navigating warranty investigations, vendor disputes, project overruns, and operational disruptions.

This is why physical infrastructure handling should no longer be viewed as a transportation activity. It should be viewed as a risk management function.

Leading organisations now apply the same governance rigor to logistics as they do to cybersecurity, business continuity, and infrastructure operations. The question should not simply be, “Who can transport these assets?” Instead, organizations should ask, “What service levels must be met to protect these assets throughout their entire physical journey?”

This shift in thinking introduces the concept of White-Glove Logistics as a formal Service Level Agreement.

A CIO-level logistics SLA should be as rigorous as any cybersecurity, cloud, or disaster recovery SLA. It should define not only who moves the equipment, but how it is packed, protected, handled, tracked, insured, installed, and governed throughout the project. Minimum standards should cover packing specifications, custom crating requirements, chain-of-custody controls, asset tracking, approved lifting and rigging methodologies, use of specialized equipment such as pallet trucks, stackers and forklifts, crew competency requirements, safety protocols, insurance coverage, project governance, rollback planning, and contingency procedures. Just as enterprises would never compromise on technical specifications when procuring servers or storage systems, they should apply the same discipline to the physical handling of the infrastructure that powers their business.

The objective is not merely to move equipment from one location to another. The objective is to ensure that infrastructure arrives safely, remains fully traceable throughout the process, and is ready for deployment without introducing operational risk.

As India’s data centre ecosystem continues to grow, enterprises will increasingly focus on resilience, uptime, and operational excellence. However, resilience does not begin when a server is powered on inside a rack. It begins much earlier—at every loading dock, service elevator, warehouse, transport vehicle, and handoff point along the infrastructure lifecycle.

The organisations that understand this distinction will be better positioned to protect their technology investments, reduce project risk, and ensure successful infrastructure deployments. Leading organizations now apply the same governance rigor to logistics as they do to cybersecurity, business continuity, and infrastructure operations.