The rise of AI in sports: How AI is changing the game

By Deepak Malik, COO and Co-Founder, Stupa Sports Analytics

It’s no longer surprising that artificial intelligence has made a splash across every field, and that being said, sports is no exception. The sports industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years with the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics. The integration of these technologies has brought a 360-degree transformation of how sports are played, analyzed, and experienced. According to industry data, the global sports tech market, worth USD 21.9 billion in revenue, is poised to reach USD 41.8 billion by 2027 from a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2027. In India, the sports-tech industry would expectedly expand at a CAGR of 24% over the following 5 years from a valuation of USD 1.2 billion in 2022.

Closing the gaps with AI and data analytics

The sports industry has grappled with several inefficiencies and gaps for years, not just from a player level but also from an administrative level. The domain also had insufficient commercialization, mostly due to a lack of performance data as well as first-level data for federations and clubs to manage tournaments and player memberships. AI and data analytics have disrupted the market in areas like performance analysis, data management, and fan engagement. These technologies have emerged as a game-changer by offering innovative approaches that enhance the overall sporting experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.

Precision performance analysis and strategic decision-making

One of the most significant applications of AI is performance analysis. Teams can collect vast amounts of data on various aspects of player performance (like speed, heart rate, distance covered, biomechanical movements, etc.) through sensors, wearables, and tracking devices. AI-driven algorithms can then analyze this data to uncover patterns, trends, and correlations and enable coaches to make data-driven decisions and tailor training programs to suit individual players’ needs.

Moreover, AI and predictive analytics have transformed game strategy and decision-making processes. Coaches can now simulate various game scenarios, assess potential outcomes, and make informed decisions in real-time, giving their teams a strategic advantage in highly competitive environments.

The future of AI in sports

As the amount of data collected continues to grow, AI systems will become even more intelligent and accurate in their predictions, enabling teams and coaches to create more successful strategies by analyzing opponent data and implementing tactical adjustments in real time. Advanced predictive models, incorporating biometrics, player history, and external variables, will lead to more accurate forecasting of player injuries, allowing for better risk assessment and prevention. As per WorldMetrics Report, AI in the global sports market is expected to register a CAGR of over 31.22% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Furthermore, AI-driven broadcast and commentary has the potential to change the viewing experience for fans, offering viewers with engaging and informative analytics packaged into compelling storytelling, as well as the option to choose commentary styles, from analytical and data-driven to pure entertainment, in any language of the viewer’s choice.

Democratising access to analytics

While professional leagues and elite athletes often garner the most attention, the potential for analytics to revolutionize grassroots and amateur sports should not be overlooked. India’s leading sports technology companies providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for advanced analytics (including player performance data), broadcasting capabilities, and sports digitization tools for players, sports organizations and federations, broadcasters, and fan communities worldwide are developing hardware camera solutions designed to make arenas smarter and enhance the playing experience for amateur players. These solutions provide invaluable insights via data on player movements, shot placements, and game dynamics that can help amateur athletes refine their skills and compare their data with their peers.

Popularising lesser-known sports

Sports technology also holds the key to broadening the audience base and popularising lesser-known sports. Leading sports-tech companies provide comprehensive solutions for sports organizations through centralized platforms and aim to streamline administrative processes. They also offer enhanced fan engagement through captivating graphics, personalized content, and immersive experiences. These companies leverage targeted marketing strategies and innovative content delivery methods to empower sports organizations to enhance visibility and appeal to broader audiences, thereby ensuring growth and inclusivity in the sports industry.

Benefiting the ecosystem

The rise of AI in sports is transforming how the game is played and benefiting the entire ecosystem. Players and coaches benefit from personalized training programs and injury prevention strategies, while fans enjoy more engaging and immersive experiences. Sports organizations and broadcasters can leverage AI-powered analytics to optimize their operations, enhance fan engagement, and unlock new revenue streams.

Final words

As technology continues to evolve, the integration of AI in sports will only deepen, paving the way for more exciting and innovative developments. From grassroots initiatives to professional leagues, the sports industry is poised to embrace the power of AI, spearheading a new chapter of excellence, engagement, and growth.