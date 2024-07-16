The role of collaborative robots (Cobots) in SMEs

By Kailasnath Kurup, Design Lead, Medical Robotics, Addverb

Over the past few decades, industrial robots have mainly focused on speed and payload capabilities, resulting in larger, more powerful, and sometimes dangerous machines. However, the development of programming languages has introduced new risks, such as safety issues. We are now in the era of automation where a new type of robot, known as cobots, is revolutionising the operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industry 4.0.



Unlike traditional industrial robots, cobots are designed to share workspaces with people and offer significant benefits including agility, speed, and a safer working environment. The use of cobots has gained popularity within SMEs due to their versatility in tasks such as assembly, packaging, quality inspection, and more. This article is dedicated to discussing the potential and opportunities for SMEs using cobots, and how they pave the way for economic shifts based on efficiency.

Enhancing efficiency and productivity

Cobots offer several advantages for SMEs, including improved performance and the ability to relieve human workers from repetitive tasks, as cobots are programmed to perform standard operations at specific rates throughout designated shifts. For example, according to the IIFR, cobots have increased human employee production rates by 30%. In a small manufacturing company, cobots can be utilised for pick and place activities, packing, and quality control. This division of labor not only speeds up production processes but also minimises errors, leading to higher-quality products.

Cost-effectiveness

Cost is a critical consideration for SMEs, as they often have limited capital. Traditional industrial robots can be very costly, not only in acquisition but also in maintenance. In contrast, cobots are more cost-effective and do not require additional structures and equipment. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global collaborative robot market is estimated to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030, highlighting their cost efficiency and increased adoption.

Improving workplace safety and enhancing employee satisfaction

Ensuring employees safety is a top priority for any organisation. Cobots have safety mechanisms that allow them to operate near human beings, minimising safety risks. They are equipped with sensors to identify people and prevent accidents. Research by Travelers Insurance suggests that the use of cobots in manufacturing could potentially reduce workplace injuries by 72%, enhancing safety and minimising risks for employees in industrial settings.

Flexibility and adaptability

Cobots are highly flexible and can be used across various tasks and domains, making them particularly useful for SMEs that need to quickly adapt to changing market needs. Whether it’s a small bakery using cobots to handle dough or the integration of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things, the flexibility of cobots minimises the need for significant changes in production lines and allows for reconfiguration to adapt to evolving business environments.

Overcoming implementation challenges

While the benefits of cobots are apparent, SMEs may face challenges in their implementation, including initial employee resistance and concerns about job losses. However, these challenges can be overcome with proper planning, communication, and investment in training.

Collaborative robots are a new and promising direction for SMEs’ development. We can examine this through increased productivity, safety, and affordable solutions that help SMEs become successful in today’s market. It is also very important to note that compared to human employees they are very flexible and can easily work alongside human employees in achieving organisational objectives and growing the business. And as technology advances even further and more specific trends unfold, cobots are to play an increasingly important role in SMEs and lay the groundwork for the collaboration between people and robots.