Trends to look out for in the UI/UX Industry for 2019

By Mohar V., Co-Founder & Business Evangelist, Techved Consulting

It is the era of UX designing. It had taken the centre stage last year and will continue to do so this year as well. Listed below are few UX trends to look out for which can dominate 2019:

Switch to material Design

UX designing has started to move on a more engaging level with responsive animations, 3D icons, light and shading features, transitions, etc. since the introduction of material design. We have now shifted from the bland minimalism, crispness and brightness of flat design to liveliness, increased interactivity, detailed adaptability of design to various devices, customization, and a user-centric approach.

Voice-Activated User Interface

It is the next big trend in 2019. Voice Assistants such as Alexa, Siri, Google Home, Echo, etc have been causing ripples in the UI/UX design segment and will continue to do so this year as well. Businesses are looking up to voice-activated UI.

Content-Oriented Experiences

Content has always been the king in today’s digital era. UI and UX are no more about just design. UX is incomplete without content. The focus is to hit the right mix of content and technology to create the most relevant UX possible.

Personalized UX

Personalization is a UX trend that is dynamic. UX personalization is about creating a customized user experience that is relevant and targeted towards a particular user or a group of users’ needs.

Augmented Reality

AR is indeed one of the top UX design trends to look for in 2019. Most of the designers are now trying ways to make AR a part of their app.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com