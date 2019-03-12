Facebook launches Facebook Hubs to enable startups

Facebook has launched Facebook Hubs to further enable India’s startup ecosystem. Announced last year at Facebook India Startup Day, Facebook has partnered with 91springboard, for a yearlong programme, which will include co-working community hosting, planning and organising structured activities like learning and skill development programmes for startups and entrepreneurs to help scale their businesses.

Facebook Hubs will help foster innovation and support for the community, by hosting mentor hours and trainings, workshops, roundtable discussions across 20 locations in nine cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Goa.

Satyajeet Singh, Head of Product Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia, said, “Facebook Hubs stem from our mission to provide startups with the infrastructure, mentorship and support they need to grow and scale their operations ethically and sustainably. We have already worked with hundreds of startups through our various programmes and by teaming up with 91springboard, we hope to reach out to more, to fuel India’s startup ecosystem with a vision to build businesses of tomorrow.”

“Facebook Hubs are in line with our vision of developing robust, sustainable programmes, conducive places and meaningful partnerships with relevant ecosystem partners to boost India’s dynamic startup engine and enable it to provide a further push to India’s entrepreneurial zeal,” he added.

Facebook Hubs will be part of a global network for training and mentoring facilities for startups, developers, SMBs, creators, and job seekers.

Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91springboard, said, “We are truly proud and delighted to join forces with Facebook. India has some incredible things happening in the startup ecosystem and our partnership to enable Facebook Hubs will provide entrepreneurs access to knowledge, tools and resources that will give them a massive competitive edge.”

