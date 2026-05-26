Policybazaar for Business partners with Arete to strengthen cyber risk capabilities for Indian enterprises

Policybazaar for Business (PBFB), the corporate arm of PB Fintech, has entered into a strategic partnership with Arete, a global firm specialising in digital forensics and incident response, to strengthen cyber risk solutions for Indian enterprises.

The announcement comes at a time when cyber threats are becoming more frequent and harder to predict. A growing number of serious incidents now occur outside business hours, when internal teams are offline and response time is critical. In such situations, the speed of response often determines the scale of disruption and financial impact.

Through this partnership, Policybazaar for Business and Arete aim to address a key gap in how companies currently manage cyber risk. The focus is on combining financial protection through insurance with immediate access to incident response expertise. The companies describe this approach as “2 AM readiness”, where businesses are equipped to respond to incidents in real time, regardless of when they occur.

“With cyber risks evolving rapidly, financial protection alone is no longer enough,” said Evaa Saiwal, Business Head – Liability & Cyber Insurance, Policybazaar for Business. “What businesses need today is the ability to respond the moment something goes wrong. This partnership allows us to further strengthen our cyber risk capabilities and offer a more comprehensive solution to our clients.”

Arete is an established player within the global cyber insurance ecosystem and works closely with insurers across markets to support incident response and forensic investigations. By bringing this experience together with PBFB’s insurance advisory and placement capabilities, the partnership is aimed at creating a more integrated approach to cyber risk management.

“Cyber resilience today is about how prepared you are when an incident actually happens,” said Mr Raj Sivaraju, Founder & President, AP&J, Arete IR. “Our partnership with Policybazaar for Business brings together deep incident response expertise with strong insurance capabilities to better support businesses when it matters most.”

With this partnership, Policybazaar for Business is looking to expand itself as a broader risk management partner for enterprises.

As cyber risks continue to grow in complexity, businesses are increasingly looking for solutions that combine protection with preparedness. This partnership reflects a broader shift in how organisations approach risk in a digital-first environment.