Upskilling Women for Technology Sector in 2023

Women are often paid less, face discrimination in the workplace, and are underrepresented in tech sectors. This uphill battle will take patience and awareness of gender disparity affecting women in offices. Furthermore, it is widely assumed that the tech force considers women developers as less skilled than men, creating a biased workplace. Women who possess comparable skills as males make less money, and working mothers also take a pay hit after having children.

34% of the IT workers in India are women, according to 451 research. This statistic displays the effective outcomes of various initiatives taken to solve the gender gap. A study by Economic Times also shows that the percentage of employable women has risen to 52.8%. Women can easily find work in the future. Also, the average woman today is more inclined to work in a technological atmosphere. The most effective approach for encouraging women is to reduce gender disparities and create equal opportunities. Female employees typically have to struggle for a long time to gain a comfortable position; therefore, rating them on their talents can boost their confidence. It will also allow them to remain longer and pursue a profession in technology for a greater duration.

The pandemic, on the other hand, has caused a significant technological upheaval that has altered the way we work. This creates additional obstacles for women who have been out of the workforce for some time or come from areas with low technological exposure, such as Tier II, Tier III, or smaller cities. Considering the quick speed of technological progress, it is critical for businesses to offer the tools and assistance necessary to enable these women to thrive in their jobs. Companies can support women to flourish in their professions and offer new perspectives and talents to the workforce by investing in upskilling technology training, and mentorship programmes. Supporting women in the workforce is a critical step towards a more egalitarian future and one that businesses can take the lead in.

Larger talent pool – Great talent is constantly in short supply. Businesses that value diversity and inclusion in their recruiting processes are more likely to attract top talent, including skilled women.

Women bring varied views to the table – Because of their diverse origins, experiences, and viewpoints, women may add unique and useful insights to any conversation or decision-making process.

Performance enhancement – 70% of firms said that the women returnees they employed are thriving in their positions. Women have more empathy and interpersonal abilities, such as nonverbal cues and emotional intelligence.

Improved staff retention – Businesses with a female workforce have higher employee morale, engagement, and productivity. Such inclusive workplaces also have lower employee attrition and significant savings in acquiring and inducting new talent.

According to a McKinsey analysis, organisations with good gender diversity are up to 21% more profitable than their respective industry norms. Upskilling, mentorship, and access to technology are the three main foundations around which the workforce’s future may be effectively constructed. Let’s dig a little more into each of these.

Upskilling – Today’s abilities are dynamic, and effective performance necessitates a constant learning strategy. Upskilling must be incorporated in many ways and adhere to the organisational structure of frequent evaluations and training. Corporate India must meet the challenge posed by the epidemic. We need practical measures to encourage increased female workplace engagement and to assist employees in achieving their goals and objectives. Organisations should develop well-planned returnee programmes for women that prioritise upskilling and reskilling. As employers, we must do all that’s possible to assist women in our workforce in adapting to the present hard work/life balance.

Mentorship – Mentoring is another significant factor that may help women grow in their jobs by providing them with the necessary skills and professional networks. With the increasing number of women at the entry-level in technology, it is critical for the industry’s mid-management and leadership to change the unbalanced gender balance. Women-focused programmes, as well as an internal business culture in which executives assist their subordinates, are critical for women in technology.