Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  PharmEasy SurgiCare: Redefining the Future of Surgeries in India

PharmEasy SurgiCare: Redefining the Future of Surgeries in India

News
By Express Computer
0 0

PharmEasy, one of India’s leading healthcare’ super apps’, has once again taken a step towards revolutionising the healthcare industry with the launch of PharmEasy SurgiCare. Dedicated to enhancing its customers’ health and wellness journey since 2015, PharmEasy will now aid patients looking for a seamless and hassle-free surgery experience with SurgiCare.

PharmEasy SurgiCare aims to extend the level of faith, ease, and care brought to the field of medicine and diagnostics to the realm of surgery. With the help of its dedicated Care Experts, PharmEasy SurgiCare guides patients through every step of the process, ensuring that they receive the best possible care and treatment. This personalised approach helps the patient and his family to focus solely on treatment and recovery.

PharmEasy SurgiCare aims to efficiently assist patients in accessing the right hospital at an affordable cost for their surgery by offering complete end-to-end support for surgeries. The highly experienced team of doctors and dedicated care experts ensure that the patients receive excellent care at partner hospitals, facilitating a hassle-free experience before, during, and after treatment.

Dr. Prince Surana, CEO of SurgiCare, says, “SurgiCare is relentlessly pursuing its mission to go beyond day-care surgeries and encompass a more patient-centric approach while simplifying the surgery process. We take care of everything from consultation with expert doctors, getting a detailed diagnosis, conducting necessary tests, scheduling surgery, arranging commutes to and from the hospital, and assisting with insurance paperwork to post-surgery consultation. PharmEasy SurgiCare is dedicated to serving patients from various cities in India and other countries.”

PharmEasy envisions going beyond just being a healthcare provider. Its ultimate goal is to build a healthcare ecosystem that provides complete wellness to its customers. The recent addition of PharmEasy SurgiCare is a significant milestone in this journey.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image