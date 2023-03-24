Prada Group collaborates with Adobe to reimagine in-store and digital experiences in real time  

At Adobe Summit – the world’s largest Digital Experience Conference – Prada Group and Adobe announced an enhanced partnership to enable real-time personalization and increase revenue, elevating the global luxury group’s customer experiences across all digital and physical retail properties. The partnership spans Prada Group’s range of brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe, Pasticceria Marchesi and Luna Rossa.

“Today we are happy to announce a new and important step towards our fruitful collaboration with Adobe, with the adoption of their unique customer data platform, to further evolve the retail experience across all our brands,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, marketing director and head of CSR at Prada Group. “This will ensure we are able to engage and connect with each customer in the right place, at the right time and with the right content.”

“At the heart of Prada Group’s identity is a passion for innovation, and a focus on the customer experience,” said Luc Dammann, president of EMEA at Adobe. “The luxury retail sector is at the forefront of digital innovation, and Adobe’s partnership with Prada Group will enable them to expand their distinctive style and storytelling through real-time personalized customer experiences across in-store and digital worlds.”

Prada Group will leverage Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to combine vast amounts of existing data, creating unified customer profiles and delivering personalized experiences across any channel in real time. These tools will allow the Group to deliver relevant content to customers at the moments that matter.

Customers who have opted in will enable sales assistants to know when they visit a store and their preferences, with the goal of a richer personalized experience. For example, a customer who has researched a bag online may be invited to see the bag’s latest seasonal colors in person, where a sales assistant will be ready to provide a tailor-made experience. After leaving the store, the customer will receive recommendations based on their purchase, in-store experience and online profile.

Adobe Creative Cloud applications enable brands to design striking content for marketing campaigns, product portfolios and brand activations. Looking ahead in this direction, Prada Group will continue exploring Adobe’s latest innovative technologies, including Adobe Substance 3D, part of Adobe Creative Cloud, to design retail simulations and create garment and accessory prototypes using physically accurate textiles, including leathers, in an increasingly sustainable and hyper-realistic way.