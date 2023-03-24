NVIDIA Chooses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for AI Services

Oracle has extended its collaboration with NVIDIA to include running strategic NVIDIA AI
applications on the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster. NVIDIA has
selected OCI as the first hyperscale cloud provider to offer NVIDIA DGX Cloud, an AI
supercomputing service, at massive scale. In addition, NVIDIA is running NVIDIA AI
Foundations, its new generative AI cloud services, which are available through DGX Cloud,
on OCI.
“OCI is the first platform to offer an AI supercomputer at scale to thousands of customers
across every industry. This is a critical capability as more and more organizations require
computing resources for their unique AI use cases. To support this demand, we continue to
expand our work with NVIDIA,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud
Infrastructure.
“The limitless opportunities for AI-driven innovation are helping transform virtually every
business. NVIDIA’s collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure puts the extraordinary
supercomputing performance of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform within reach of
every enterprise,” said Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing, NVIDIA.
OCI’s New Supercluster
NVIDIA DGX Cloud and the NVIDIA AI Foundations services that run on it leverage OCI’s
unique Supercluster which was certified by NVIDIA to ensure it meets the high standards of
DGX Cloud.
OCI’s Supercluster includes OCI Compute Bare Metal, an ultra-low latency RoCE cluster
based on NVIDIA networking, and a choice of HPC storage. It has been deployed and
validated by NVIDIA to support thousands of OCI Compute Bare Metal instances that can
efficiently process massively parallel applications. OCI Supercluster networking can now
scale up to 4,096 OCI Compute Bare Metal instances with 32,768 A100 GPUs. OCI
Compute Bare Metal instances with NVIDIA H100 GPUs are now in limited availability.
Additionally, NVIDIA announced that Oracle is adding NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs to its
networking stack.
Generative AI Services for Building Custom Enterprise Models
NVIDIA AI Foundations model-making services span language, images, video, and 3D, as
well as biology. Enterprises can use the NVIDIA NeMo™ language service and the NVIDIA
Picasso image, video, and 3D services to build proprietary, domain-specific, generative AI
applications for intelligent chat and customer support, professional content creation, digital
simulation, and more. For biology AI model training and inference, the NVIDIA BioNeMo
cloud service offers tools to quickly customize and deploy generative AI applications.
On OCI, custom models built with NVIDIA AI Foundations and model families like GPT-3
benefit from the OCI Supercluster, which includes purpose-built RDMA networking that
delivers near-line rate performance with microsecond latency and eliminates blocking issues for RDMA-dependent workloads.