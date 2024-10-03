Why avoiding unwanted downtime is crucial for boosting the growth of data centres

By Deepak Pahwa, Chairman, Pahwa Group & Managing Director, Bry-Air

The data centre industry in the country is at a very interesting cusp of development. The adoption of technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, etc. across the length and breadth of the country is estimated to increase data consumption by three times in India, as per the report by CareEdge Ratings. This is very likely to give thrust to the demand for data centres and, in turn, create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the data centre industry as a whole.

With businesses invariably focusing on the adoption of data centres, according to CareEdge Ratings, there are estimations that India’s data centre capacity will double to 2000 MW by 2026. Understanding the imperative role of data centres in the seamless functioning of businesses, proactive measures should be undertaken to curb instances of unplanned downtime of the facility and not hamper the growth prospects of the industry.

Unplanned downtime can have a staggering effect on the industry, where it can severely impact business continuity and even dampen customer satisfaction in the process. Being unprepared, at times, it can account for the delay of important projects and also add to unnecessary expenses of the company for resolving the issue and restoring operations to normal. Therefore, to keep the potential risks and costs associated with unplanned downtime at bay, industry players concur with the need to develop a resilient infrastructure for data centres.

In the pursuit of laying a strong foundation for the industry, quality air solutions play a pivotal role in protecting the integrity of data centres. Delving deep into its importance, it is crucial to understand that Airborne Molecular Contamination (AMC) continuously plagues the centres, which are dispersed in the air in the form of smoke and dust. The contamination is primarily triggered by vapour gases, namely, sulphur, oxides of nitrogen, chlorine, ammonia, etc. which are responsible for inducing chemical contamination. Increasing the risk of corrosion in systems, it can cause breakdown of machines and increase the financial burden of the company in the form of unwanted and costly repairs to the systems.

It has a far-reaching effect where it meddles with the longevity of sensitive processes and is responsible for faulty operations. Even a minor glitch can potentially ruin the consumer experience and give rise to reliability issues. The side effect is hugely magnified in facilities situated near high-density traffic, landfill sites, process industries, sewerage/drains, etc. Releasing corrosive gases like SOx, H2S, NOx, etc. in large quantities increases the chances of contamination in the closed space, escalating the threat of micro-corrosion or e-corrosion of the miniaturised electronics.

In order to combat the menace of corrosion and unwanted downtime, quality air solutions within the premises should be prioritised for optimal performance of the facility. Industry players should deploy Gas Phase Filtration systems (GPF) to maintain the highest quality air within the centres. The systems come with the proficiency to filter out corrosive gases, which bodes well for safeguarding the microcircuitry of PCBs and prolongs the longevity of equipment at the same time.

The peril of excess humidity is another factor plaguing the data centres. Promoting condensation, the side effect of humidity is not just limited to damaging effects on equipment but can be dangerous in case an electrical short circuit is triggered. Therefore, Compact Dehumidifiers should be employed to control the humidity level and maintain it within an optimal range. In the process, the removal of excess moisture also contributes to the productivity of the occupants by providing comfortable conditions for working.

To further fortify the protection against contaminants, Customised Pressurisation Units can immensely help in getting rid of hazardous substances. It works on the simple mechanism of creating positive pressure throughout the room to resist the entry of contaminated air into the facility. The positive pressure comes in handy for treating the outdoor air for humidity and contaminants, thus, purifying the air before introducing it into the room.

Consequently, understanding the risk and cost involved in dealing with unplanned downtime, it is advisable to equip the data centres with the necessary air quality solutions beforehand to be prepared to deal with the problem and avoid any loss.