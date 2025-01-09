Why cloud security audits are essential in the modern digital landscape

By Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO, and CIO, 63SATS

The modern enterprise thrives on the cloud, leveraging its speed, scalability, and reliability to drive innovation and business continuity. Yet, with this transformation comes an evolving set of security challenges.

Protecting sensitive data in the cloud isn’t a one-time task; it requires vigilance, adaptability, and proactive measures. Cybercriminals are constantly evolving, and what seems secure today could be compromised tomorrow. This is where cloud security audits play a pivotal role, ensuring your organisation’s digital assets remain safeguarded against emerging threats.

The importance of cloud security audits

A cloud security audit offers a comprehensive evaluation of your cloud infrastructure, policies, and controls. It ensures alignment with established security standards and regulatory requirements, giving stakeholders, customers, and regulators confidence in your organisation’s security posture. Moreover, it helps identify vulnerabilities and potential threats early, enabling organisations to take corrective actions proactively.

While the cloud simplifies software delivery, it introduces complexities and security risks that demand attention. From identity and access management (IAM) to compliance with standards like GDPR and ISO 27001, and our own Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, a cloud security audit provides a roadmap for safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining regulatory compliance.

Key pillars of a cloud security audit

Assessing cloud vendor security: Your cloud provider’s security is as crucial as your internal defenses. Relying solely on their assurances isn’t sufficient—independent risk evaluations are essential. Security rating tools offer continuous insights into vulnerabilities, compliance, and best practices. Low scores can inform decisions on whether to partner with the vendor or strengthen their security posture.

Addressing the expanded attack surface: The expansive nature of the cloud often creates visibility gaps, exposing organisations to risks like misconfigurations and outdated software. Continuous monitoring of the attack surface helps pinpoint vulnerabilities and prioritise mitigation efforts, ensuring better risk management within the shared responsibility framework.

Fortifying access management: Weak access controls are a leading cause of data breaches. Implementing measures like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and role-based access control (RBAC) minimises unauthorised access. Regular reviews of user permissions and activity logs further enhance security. The Colonial Pipeline breach highlights the dangers of poor access management.

Implementing secure sharing policies: While the cloud simplifies collaboration, it also increases the risk of accidental data exposure. A comprehensive data loss prevention (DLP) policy enforces sharing protocols, alerts users to risky actions, and quarantines sensitive files, ensuring data remains secure and within authorised boundaries.

Best practices for a smooth audit

Effective cloud security audits demand thorough preparation to ensure strong protection and compliance. Here are some key best practices to follow:

– Define Responsibilities Clearly: Understand the shared responsibility model and delineate security duties between your organisation and the cloud service provider (CSP).



– Conduct Pre-Audit Assessments: Perform internal reviews to identify gaps, misconfigurations, and outdated controls, reducing surprises during the formal audit.



– Maintain an Up-to-Date Inventory: Document all cloud resources, data flows, and storage locations to ensure alignment with compliance requirements.



– Enforce Strong Identity Governance: Implement RBAC and MFA for all users, particularly those with administrative privileges.



– Monitor and Log Activities: Use cloud-native tools to track access attempts, data transfers, and configuration changes, maintaining an audit trail for review.



– Encrypt Sensitive Data: Ensure encryption of data in transit and at rest, managing keys securely to minimise breach risks.



– Align with Regulatory Standards: Familiarise yourself with frameworks like SOC 2, GDPR, or HIPAA, and use compliance checklists to meet requirements.



– Educate Employees: Regular training on cloud security best practices reinforces their role in maintaining a secure environment.



– Document Policies and Procedures: Clear records of security policies, incident response plans, and audit trails facilitate smoother audits and demonstrate compliance.



Modern cloud security platforms offer a wide range of capabilities, including full observability, cloud vulnerability scanning, and advanced investigation tools that detect, contextualise, and remediate risks within minutes. These platforms can also visually map the connections between cloud security, compliance, performance, costs, business impact, and operations, providing a holistic view of the cloud environment.

Building a resilient cloud security framework

Cloud security is a moving target. Threats evolve rapidly, and cybersecurity teams often find themselves playing catch-up. Regular audits are critical for effective risk mitigation, enabling organisations to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Preparing for a cloud security audit may seem daunting, but with the right tools, strategies, and practices, it becomes manageable. Strong identity governance, advanced authentication methods, and a robust audit trail lay the foundation for cloud security excellence.

As regulatory landscapes tighten, businesses operating in the cloud will face increasing scrutiny. In 2025, compliance with frameworks will be critical not just for avoiding penalties but for building customer trust. Companies will need tools that provide continuous monitoring, reporting, and alignment with global standards, ensuring they remain compliant amidst constant changes.As cloud environments continue to evolve, investing in comprehensive cloud security audit is no longer optional—it’s a necessity for any organisation aiming to thrive in today’s digital landscape.