Why customer experience is the new growth engine in Fintech

By Sugandha Sharma, Head of Operations, Navi

Growth in the Indian fintech ecosystem used to rely on a fairly straightforward playbook: lower pricing, faster onboarding, and aggressive distribution. While those levers are still necessary, they are no longer enough to build a durable edge. As digital finance embeds itself deeper into daily life, customers are judging platforms on a much harsher metric: what happens when things go wrong?

In this industry, a support ticket is rarely just a routine question. A failed UPI payment at a checkout counter, a delayed loan disbursement before a major purchase, or a stalled insurance claim during a medical emergency; these are high-anxiety events. They are tied directly to a customer’s money, credit, and peace of mind.

This is exactly why customer experience (CX) is a core growth engine. Trust is rarely built when an app works perfectly but is rather forged entirely by how a platform handles friction.

Solving the root, not just the ticket

For a long time, the industry measured CX success by response times. If the dashboard showed that a query was answered in under a minute, it was considered a win. But a fast reply that doesn’t actually fix the problem is far more damaging than a slower, definitive resolution. The most resilient platforms today are optimizing for complete, accurate answers in a single interaction.

Operating at scale teaches a hard operational lesson: you cannot out-support a broken product flow. If thousands of users are opening tickets to check their loan application status or understand their repayment schedules, the fix isn’t hiring more agents to answer them faster. The fix is redesigning the app to surface those updates proactively. Every support query is actually a product feedback signal in disguise. By building better visibility into the product itself, companies can prevent the need for the interaction entirely.

Orchestrating AI and human judgment

To deliver this kind of resolution at scale, technology has to do the heavy lifting. The sector is rapidly deploying GenAI to resolve the bulk of predictable, high-volume traffic with things like transaction statuses, EMI schedules, and refund tracking. AI is brilliant at this because it offers instant answers and 24/7 availability without forcing a stressed customer to wait in a queue.

But automation alone isn’t the differentiator. The real operational skill is knowing when to get the AI out of the way.

Complex disputes, fraud investigations, missed-payment stress, and emotionally sensitive cases require human empathy and discretion. The smartest approach is to let AI handle the deterministic, rules-based paths, freeing up human teams to step in where nuance actually matters. Efficiency at scale cannot come at the cost of reassurance.

Furthermore, financial AI cannot be allowed to operate as a polite black box. It requires rigid governance. Leading institutions are now auditing their bot interactions not just for factual accuracy, but for tone, empathy, and clarity. Tracking CSAT, resolution rates, and escalation percentages must be applied just as strictly to AI as it is to human agents. AI should only be allowed to handle greater complexity when it proves it can meet human reliability standards.

The shift to proactive support

Ultimately, the industry standard is shifting toward solving the problem before the customer even realizes they need to contact support.

If a loan disbursement is facing a backend delay, the platform should alert the user immediately, rather than waiting for them to panic and open a chat window. The same logic applies to proactive nudges for upcoming EMI payments, missing document alerts, or policy renewal deadlines. When executed correctly, these interventions don’t feel like spam but instead, they feel like a financial partner looking out for you.

For fintech companies today, the true battleground has moved beyond the acquisition funnel. Today, it is as much the resolution funnel. Platforms that can navigate disputes smoothly, communicate proactively during disruptions, and offer genuine clarity when a user is stressed are the ones that will command long-term loyalty. Exceptional CX during moments of friction is one of the strongest competitive advantages left in the market.