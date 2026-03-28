Why distilled AI models are the new frontline for enterprise security risk

By Ben Mudie, Field CTO at Tenable APJ

The AI gold rush has produced a frantic secondary market of distilled AI models. These smaller, faster, and more efficient versions of LLM giants are gaining massive traction, but they arrive with a warning label. Industry leaders like Anthropic and OpenAI have already sounded the alarm, noting that the safety layers in these “distilled” versions are often dangerously thin. For many organisations, these models are “paper castles” that are impressive in stature but structurally incapable of weathering a modern threat landscape.

These risks typically infiltrate an organisation through two distinct cracks in the floorboards. The first is “Shadow AI,” where employees adopt unauthorised tools to boost productivity without a second thought for the security implications. The second is vendor haste, where businesses, paralysed by the fear of falling behind, choose AI partners based on speed and cost while relegating security to a footnote. Beyond the structural weaknesses, these third-party distilled models often inherit or amplify algorithmic biases from their parent sets or introduce new prejudices during the compression process that can skew automated decision-making.

Recent data from Tenable suggests we are building on a shaky foundation. Organisations are already struggling with excessive external access and high-privilege credentials that haven’t been rotated in months. As distilled models become ubiquitous, these existing vulnerabilities act as a risk multiplier.

Operating Outside the Radar

The scale of the problem is no longer speculative. Gartner reports that 69% of organisations are aware of, or at least suspect, that employees are using shadow AI. When an illicitly distilled model enters this mix, the stakes shift. These models frequently lack the basic plumbing of enterprise security—no data-handling controls, no retention policies, and no privacy architecture. When an employee feeds proprietary code or sensitive strategy into an unvetted prompt, they aren’t just using a tool; they are effectively transferring intellectual property to a third party without a single contractual safeguard.

This data leakage is compounded by a persistent identity crisis. Tenable research found that 65% of organisations have at least one identity with excessive permissions. When an ungoverned AI tool or a distilled model extension is connected to a work environment, it inherits those keys to the kingdom. If the tool is compromised, the “paper castle” doesn’t just fall—it opens the gates to the entire fortress.

The immediate antidote is cultural, but the long-term solution must be technical. While educating employees on how their prompts become training data is vital, awareness alone cannot stop a breach. Organisations require the visibility that exposure management provides. By surfacing both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage across the digital ecosystem, security teams can kill a malicious browser plugin or flag suspicious behaviour before the data leaves the building.

The High Cost of Shortcuts

In the race for AI dominance, many are cutting corners to accelerate rollout. This is a dangerous gamble, particularly since businesses often underestimate how their data sits within these systems. Tenable research shows that 53% of organisations have external accounts with excessive permissions that could be used to assume critical permissions. If a company chooses the wrong AI vendor, its data is at risk from the moment of integration.

In the realm of cybersecurity, shortcuts are rarely cheap; they are merely high-interest loans on future disasters. AI vendor selection must be treated with the same clinical rigour as a critical infrastructure decision. This begins with a proof-of-concept to validate trust and the implementation of ironclad data policies that ensure organisational data is never used for model training. Without these boundaries, a business isn’t managing risk. It is simply chasing accumulated security debt.

Trustworthy vendors distinguish themselves through embedded practices like red teaming and rigorous model testing. Internally, organisations must complement this with AI monitoring that provides a “god’s-eye view” of how employees and agents interact with these models. In an era defined by prompt injections and sophisticated jailbreaks, this visibility is the only thing standing between a proactive defence and a catastrophic surprise.

The Clock is Ticking

AI adoption is an accelerating train, and the risks are accelerating with it. Distilled models will continue to proliferate, employees will continue to find workarounds, and vendors will continue to promise “more for less.”

The organisations that emerge successfully won’t be the ones that attempted to ban AI. Rather, they will be the ones who integrated it with their eyes wide open. Security governance is not the enemy of innovation; in the age of distilled AI, it is the only thing that makes sustainable innovation possible.