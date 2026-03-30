Vertiv has announced an agreement to acquire ThermoKey S.p.A., a specialist in heat rejection and heat-exchange technologies, as part of its strategy to expand advanced cooling capabilities for AI-ready data centres.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Vertiv’s thermal management portfolio, particularly to support high-density AI workloads where efficient heat dissipation is becoming increasingly critical. ThermoKey’s expertise in dry coolers and microchannel-based heat-exchange solutions will complement Vertiv’s existing end-to-end thermal infrastructure offerings.

According to Giordano Albertazzi, heat rejection is emerging as a key constraint in scaling AI data centres, making advanced cooling strategies essential for improving power utilisation, energy efficiency, and overall system performance.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Italy, ThermoKey brings decades of engineering expertise and established relationships with OEMs and system integrators. Its portfolio includes heat exchangers, air-cooled condensers, and liquid cooling systems, along with technologies compatible with low-GWP and natural refrigerants—aligning with sustainability goals in next-generation data centre environments.

The integration of ThermoKey is expected to strengthen Vertiv’s converged physical infrastructure strategy, enabling tighter system-level integration across power, cooling, and control systems. It will also expand Vertiv’s manufacturing footprint, particularly in the EMEA region, and support growing demand for advanced thermal infrastructure.

For customers, the acquisition is expected to deliver greater flexibility in designing cooling architectures, allowing optimisation across liquid cooling, air cooling, and heat rejection systems as part of a unified thermal chain. This is particularly relevant for AI factories and high-performance computing environments that require scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

With this move, Vertiv is reinforcing its position in AI infrastructure by expanding its capabilities in one of the most critical areas of next-generation data centre design, thermal management, ensuring customers can scale AI deployments efficiently while maintaining performance and sustainability.