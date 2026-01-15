Why India’s AI moment is a leadership challenge, not a technology one

By Dr. Kanishk Agrawal Chief Technology Officer at Judge Group, India

India is quite often depicted as being on the brink of a historic AI opportunity. The country has a very large digital population, a flourishing startup ecosystem, and an immeasurable technology talent pool that are now the major factors leading to its being viewed as a potential global AI giant. However, with the companies vying with one another to bring on the use of AI, one vital fact is becoming very clear: India’s biggest challenge to becoming a world leader in AI is not the technology, data, or infrastructure available; it is the lack of leadership readiness.

Cloud computing is highly scalable, access to computing power is becoming easier, and the pace at which AI models are developing is unprecedented. However, it is still uncertain whether the people at the top of organisations are ready to go through a total overhaul concerning the making of decisions, the arrangement of the teams, and the definition of accountability in an AI-enabled company.

From Technology Adoption to Organisational Transformation

Gartner predicts that 70% of companies will not be able to fully utilise the potential of AI because they consider it as a tech uplift rather than a strategy. Most of the Indian organisations take AI as a technological process, while a small percentage of businesses are venturing to the extent of actually changing their organisational models. AI is implemented as a means of carrying out efficient processes, and the speed at which it is done, not as the eradication of the old ways of working and the ushering in of new ones.

AI introduces data-driven, probabilistic insights to the traditional experience-based leadership environments and thus changes the way decisions are made. This means that the leadership should learn to accept the contribution of the algorithm in making decisions, not as a replacement for judgment, but as a co-partner in the decision-making process. Many organisations face problems in this area; they either grant too much trust to AI or they do not apply it at all because of fear, doubt, and lack of understanding.

The Leadership Skill Gap

Despite the fact that India is a major producer of the best engineers in the world, it is also one of the states where there is a serious scarcity of trained leaders who can effectively manage AI-driven organisations. The emerging leadership gap is not technical, but conceptual.

AI will require the following from its leaders:

Data and metrics are not just about the approval of dashboards but their inquiry and involvement to draw the right conclusions from them.

Informed about the limits of the models, their biases and risks.

Human control over the automation is to be handled.

AI capability is to be converted into a business strategy.

AI, without this, is a black box that is expensive and little integrated into actual business outcomes, except for being amazing to look at.

Culture As the Main Constraint

In many industries, India’s corporate culture is still very hierarchical and risk-averse. AI, on the other hand, is the technology that needs the very opposite conditions: the rewarding of experimentation, taking risks, and the collaboration of different departments.

It is often the case that AI projects are deemed unsuccessful not because of the inaccuracy of the model, but because companies are simply not prepared to either change the workflows, redefine the roles or redistribute the rights of making decisions. Employees are afraid of losing their jobs. Managers are afraid of losing control. Leaders are afraid of reputational risks.

Until the leadership actively constructs psychological safety around AI, depicting it as augmentation and not replacement, resistance will silently undermine even the best technology investments.

Ethics, Trust and Accountability

The adoption of AI in human resources, finance, medical care, and governance results in leadership change, particularly in the area of ethics, since the responsibility now extends to ethics.

These are not technical but rather leadership questions. Organisations that do not set up clear governance frameworks around AI risk, legal exposure, reputational damage, and loss of public trust.

In India, where the regulatory frameworks are still in the process of being defined, organisations cannot afford to wait for the enforcement of external rules. The management should take the initiative to set up the company norms for openness, fairness, and accountability.

Final Thoughts

India will not solely be defined by the algorithms in the AI era. It will be the leaders who are ready to completely change the values, their processes, and the overall goals of their organisations who will determine the future of the country in terms of AI.AI is good to go. The infrastructure is set. The skilled workforce is available. The only pending question is if the top of the pyramid is ready. And it is at this point of contention that the critical distinction between India simply adopting AI and the entire nation being the transformative beneficiary of AI will be drawn.