Harvey partners with SCC Online

Harvey has entered into a partnership with SCC Online to make SCC’s market-leading legal content available natively within Harvey’s AI platform. The integration is designed to help legal professionals conduct research and build workflows that are firmly grounded in SCC Online’s extensive and continuously updated legal database.

Under the partnership, SCC Online’s wide-ranging repository—including Indian case law, legislation, secondary materials, news, lectures, transcripts, foreign content, forms, and related legal resources—will be accessible within Harvey. The two companies will jointly develop an integration for their mutual customers, allowing SCC Online’s content to be used seamlessly within Harvey’s AI-driven workflows.

“We’re proud to partner with SCC Online to bring comprehensive Indian legal content directly into Harvey’s platform,” said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to serving customers in India and helps legal teams work with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.”

“This partnership represents an important shift in how Indian legal content is accessed and applied in practice,” said Sumain Malik, Founder and CEO of SCC Online. “By combining SCC Online’s authoritative legal database with Harvey’s advanced AI capabilities, we are enabling lawyers to deepen their research, strengthen their arguments, and embed trusted legal knowledge directly into their daily work.”

Within Harvey, lawyers will be able to choose SCC Online as a dedicated knowledge source, query authoritative Indian legal content alongside their own internal materials, and incorporate it into active workflows. This combination of SCC Online’s legal corpus with Harvey’s AI is intended to help legal teams research faster, draft more effectively, and develop stronger, well-supported legal arguments.

The integration supports core legal activities such as researching case law and precedent across Supreme Court and High Court judgments, analysing statutes, rules, and regulatory materials, drafting pleadings and legal opinions with embedded authoritative sources, and preparing litigation strategies based on current and comprehensive Indian legal content.