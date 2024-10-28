Zero trust architecture for public Wi-Fi networks: A new standard for security

Express Computer

By Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, Chair – IET Future Tech Panel & President- Globesecure Technologies

Public Wi-Fi networks have become essential in our daily routines, offering convenience in places like cafes, airports, and public transportation. However, this convenience comes with significant risks. Open public Wi-Fi networks are among the easiest targets for attackers due to their unsecured nature, lacking the need for usernames or passwords to connect. A notable example was when a third-party network providing free public Wi-Fi for British Railways was attacked. Such incidents highlight the need for a stronger security framework to protect both service providers and users. Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) offers a compelling solution by rethinking how security is enforced in these environments.

Zero Trust operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify.” In public Wi-Fi settings, this means no user or device should be trusted by default. Given that these networks are open to anyone, ZTA helps mitigate risks by enforcing strict authentication and access controls. One critical step service providers can take is ensuring public Wi-Fi runs on a guest network with client isolation. This prevents two devices on the same network from communicating, reducing the risk of attackers targeting other users.

Another key element of Zero Trust is real-time monitoring. Attackers often use public Wi-Fi to conduct reconnaissance, gathering information about the network before launching an attack. By implementing advanced monitoring solutions that detect unusual activities in real-time, service providers can identify and respond to threats quickly. This proactive approach is vital in public Wi-Fi environments, where users may not be fully aware of the security risks.

In addition to monitoring, web filtering is another way to enhance security. By limiting access to non-essential websites, such as social media or streaming services, providers can reduce the risk of users encountering malicious content. This helps minimize exposure to phishing attacks or malware. Moreover, encrypting all data transmitted over public Wi-Fi is essential to protect sensitive information from being intercepted. Even if an attacker gains access to the network, encryption ensures that any captured data remains unreadable.

While service providers bear much of the responsibility for securing public Wi-Fi, users also need to take precautions. Public Wi-Fi should primarily be used for non-critical activities, such as browsing or social media, while avoiding sensitive transactions like online banking. Users should also ensure their devices are updated with the latest software and security patches to protect against known vulnerabilities. Additionally, checking for secure website indicators, like a green lock symbol, can prevent users from falling victim to phishing attacks.

Lastly, automation in cybersecurity plays a critical role in defending against the evolving tactics of attackers. Automated security systems can detect and respond to multiple threats more efficiently than manual methods, providing a higher level of protection for public Wi-Fi networks.

As public Wi-Fi usage continues to grow, securing these networks must become a priority. Zero Trust Architecture offers a comprehensive framework that ensures public Wi-Fi can be both convenient and secure. By implementing strict authentication, real-time monitoring, and data encryption, service providers can protect users from the significant risks that accompany open networks.

