Home  »  News  »  OneAIChat announces partnership with Haiper AI, for text to video generation

OneAIChat announces partnership with Haiper AI, for text to video generation

News
By Express Computer
OneAIChat is announcing the launch of its text-to-video generation feature, developed in partnership with Haiper AI, a U.K.-based generative AI startup building perceptual foundation models for next-generation visual content creation. This first-of-its-kind technology allows users to create lifelike videos from text prompts, which is set to transform the content creation landscape.

The text-to-video feature is built on native technology and open-sourced diffusion models to deliver high-quality outputs eliminating the need for extensive time and manual filming. Along with significant cost benefits this platform allows users to benefit from multiple gen-ai platform access, making the technology widely available for various modules.

“OneAIChat committed to continuous innovation, and we plan to introduce additional tools that will further enhance the capabilities of this exciting new feature. We are happy that this feature has already garnered positive feedback from early adopters, who have praised its ability to facilitate content creation and simplify the 3D modelling process and we are aiming to onboard 50K subscribers by Q1-2025”, Prasad Paresh Kale, CEO & Founder of OneAIChat.

