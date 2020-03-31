How OYO is Ensuring Business Continuity in the Midst of the Covid 19 Crisis?

Read Article

At OYO, uninterrupted internet connectivity, especially during working hours, is very important to ensure business continuity. At the moment OYO stakeholders or OYOpreneurs as the company calls them, have successfully been able to stay connected with their colleagues across the country.

Its Internal tech support platform OYO Seek has been instrumental in resolving most technology dependent in a timely manner. The tech team at OYO is also actively resolving connectivity issues if any and providing necessary guidance and alternate means to stay connected for those in the frontline as well as the ones working remotely.

With daily check-ins between employees and managers in place, the OYO team is ensuring that the productivity of OYOpreneurs is not impacted during this difficult time. One of the organisation’s cultural tenet is to ‘Over-communicate’ and it’s proving to be a crucial driver of smooth operations across the organization during this period.

In addition, at OYO, managers and leaders have shouldered the responsibility of engaging with their team, one-on-one, on a daily basis. This interaction plays an important role in understanding the general sentiment of the team and helps everyone stay connected and motivated during these testing times. OYOpreneurs are encouraged to update a health check form sent on a daily basis to keep the organisation apprised of their health conditions if any.

OYO has also reached out to state governments and health departments to leverage the network of OYO hotels across the country as temporary quarantine facilities for travellers as well as suspected Covid-19 cases who have to self isolate themselves. The company is also setting up central helpline numbers for service requests for quarantine facilities from citizens and government entities.

To ensure business continuity, all OYOpreneurs have increased the use of its internal communications channel, Slack. Meetings with internal and external stakeholders have moved to virtual spaces with Zoom and Hangouts being the preferred choices.

