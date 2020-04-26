Tamil Nadu to set up Data Analytics Center to fight COVID-19

Read Article

The Government of Tamil Nadu has partnered with HCL to set up a state-of-the-art Disaster Management – Data Analytics Center to strengthen the State’s disaster management efforts in the face of the COVID 19 pandemic. HCL is also helping improve and expand the state’s disaster management helpline (1070) through technological upgradation, manpower assistance and effective reporting mechanisms.

The Disaster Management Center of the Government of Tamil Nadu (in Ezhilagam Building, Chepauk, Chennai) is responsible for the overall management of disasters across the entire state. The Disaster Management – Data Analytics Center, housed here and supported by HCL will help capture data trends from across all districts of Tamil Nadu in real time and display them live to inform the Government’s future decisions on degree of response needed for each district and also for graded relaxation of the current lockdown to resume economic activities.

The Center operates a call center (helpline 1070) which is accessible to people across the state and delivers the first level of response in any emergency. Given the increased call volumes in the wake of COVID-19, HCL is helping to:

Upgrade their existing call center by implementing an Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) system to effectively route calls between different government departments and also put in place an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to help direct the queries to the appropriate state helplines

Build a state-of-art case flow system to track caller identity, immediate needs and follow through with relevant departments to solve their issues within defined turnaround time

Extend interim support through manpower assistance to respond to calls and provide first level response for administrative issues including – queries on food shortage and availability, support to migrant population, differently abled and elderly, respond to queries related to health and issues related to transport movement, among others

Institute proper reporting mechanism to capture data trends from citizens’ queries and reports provided by the government. This data is fed that into the Emergency Operations Center to guide future course of action

Dr. J. Radhakrishnan I.A.S, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner said, “We are happy to receive immediate support from HCL to strengthen our state-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our improved disaster management helpline will enable us to respond to citizens’ queries in a timely and effective manner and also capture insights from the same to define future course of action. We are thankful to HCL, who have helped to set up a state-of-the-art Disaster Management – Data Analytics Center in record time with facilities for real-time, live updates related to the pandemic.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]