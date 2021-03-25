Express Computer


Home  »  Industries  »  BFSI  »  Angel broking integrates AI Chatbot into its Accelerated mobile pages

Angel broking integrates AI Chatbot into its Accelerated mobile pages

BFSIArtificial Intelligence (AI)News
By Express Computer
0 11
Read Article

Angel Broking has deployed a fully-integrated, AI-based chatbot into its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). The latest integration extends convenience and flexibility to Angel Broking customers while also improving the user experience on the website. Further to this, it is accessible through the desktop, as well as mobile.

Accelerated Mobile Page, or AMP, is an open-source project by Google that ensures web pages operate optimally in the mobile environment. AMP pages load instantly, respond faster, and are smoother than their predecessors. They limit the usage of HTML/CSS and JavaScripts that affect web performance. What also sets them apart from regular webpages is that Google automatically caches AMP pages to optimize the overall loading time. Hence, such pages improve performance and engagement while also adding to the flexibility and the end-results.

The latest addition will now help investors with their general investment queries and empower them to make informed investment decisions. All of it is while enjoying a better user experience.

Commenting on the development, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking said, “For us at Angel Broking, the experience of our customers holds the highest priority. We have consistently extended the best of services to our customers, something that has added tangible value to first-time investors and seasoned traders alike. Our AI-based Chatbot integration into AMP is a testament to this approach and we are confident that it will add to the overall customer experience. The integration will make our mobile web applications more interactive and engaging.”

Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said, “Angel Broking has a mobile-first approach to ensure that stock markets are accessible for everyone. Our vision is to amplify retail participation across the country, especially in semi-urban and non-urban regions as they are heavily underserved. To achieve this, investor education plays a pivotal role alongside curated user experiences. We have updated our AMP by adding AI-based Chatbot to the same as it serves both of these objectives. The development has also furthered the legacy of Angel Broking to lead the industry with pioneering services.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image