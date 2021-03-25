Business continuity and collaboration in a remote centric world
In this video:
Panelists:
+ Triveni Rabindraraj, Head, SMB Sales, LogMein India
+ Vinayak Ganapuram, CTO, Eduvanz
+ Prasad Sohoni, Head – IT Infrastructure, VFS Global Services
+ Dipesh Jain, Chief Manager, IT, Power Finance Corporation Limited
+ Mukul Singhal, Head – Digital and IT, Birlasoft
Moderator: Sandhya Michu, Principal Correspondent, CRN India & Express Computer, The Indian Express Group
