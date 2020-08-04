FSS Brings AutoPay and Conversational Capabilities to UPI

Read Article

FSS (Financial Software and Systems) has augmented its UPI 2.0 platform with a range of new capabilities to improve customer convenience. This includes AutoPay and voice-activated account management to enable PSPs harness the potential of UPI, generate new monetization opportunities, and encourage frequent use of digital payments.

Coinciding with the nation-wide launch by NPCI, two of the country’s leading banks were among the first to go live with FSS UPI AutoPay. Compliant with NPCI guidelines, FSS AutoPay unlocks new revenue opportunities for banks to collaborate with third party FinTechs for the development of new generation digital overlay services. This spans a broad range of services – consumer to business transactions (subscriptions and monthly payments ), business to consumer payments (‘buy now, pay later’ — e-commerce initiatives) corporate pay-outs (payroll) and business-to-business payments (supply chain transactions).

FSS UPI AutoPay allows customers (payers as well as payees) to set-up auto-debit instructions for regular payments using a mobile app or by scanning a QR code. All subsequent payments are seamlessly executed in the background, without any manual intervention, maximizing customer convenience. Using the PSP UPI app, customers can digitally set-up authorise, view, modify and manage mandates with a single click, ensuring visibility and control over these payment arrangements.

With growing adoption of voice-based interfaces, FSS UPI 2.0 allows customers to manage their accounts using voice commands for an easy-to-use, on-the-go banking experience. Customers can use the conversational interface embedded in the UPI app to conduct a range of routine, non-financial transactions. This includes account creation and activation (create UPI id, create virtual private account), manage mandates, enquire balance, check transaction status (collect money), receive alerts (fund transfer status notification). The transactions are secured using data encryption and out-of-band authentication mechanisms such as a one-time password.

Speaking on the launch of new capabilities, N Sathish, Deputy CPO FSS, stated; “The real-time payments landscape is evolving, and improved customer experience is at the heart of this transformation. Instantaneity and invisibility are the defining attributes of future consumer payment experiences. With AutoPay and conversational banking capabilities, FSS provides PSPs a compelling, new way to embed themselves deeper into their customers’ lives and further adoption of UPI-based payments.”

The underlying FSS UPI Gateway supports standard secure interfaces for integration with third-party FinTechs and Voice Commerce systems. In addition, FSS UPI mobile SDK provides third party providers — banks, fintech, retailers, telecoms, insurers, wallet providers – a quick out-of-the-box integration capability, enabling UPI services within the existing app in a few hours. FSS supports licensed and As-a-Service deployment models in line with PSP business

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]