HDFC Bank appoints Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as CIO

HDFC Bank Ltd. has appointed Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, as its new Group Head – Information Technology. Ramesh has been designated Chief Information Officer (CIO), and will be responsible for taking the Bank’s technological transformation journey to the next level.

His role will cut across verticals at the bank. He will be responsible for technology strategy, strengthening foundational technology, enhancing the digital capabilities and harnessing new age AI/ML technology solutions for the bank.

Ramesh joins the bank from CRISIL, where he spent 3 years as Chief Technology and Information Officer. In this role, he was responsible for transformation of CRISIL’s businesses by leveraging technology, data and analytics. He joined CRISIL after a big data and analytics start-up – Pragmatix Services Pvt Ltd – that he co-founded was acquired by CRISIL in 2017.

An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, Ramesh has held leadership positions with organizations such as Citibank, ABN AMRO Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Group. Ramesh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Mumbai University and an MBA from University of Pune. Outside of work, Ramesh is an avid follower of cricket and also listens to Indian film music.

“We are delighted to have Ramesh join us,” said Bhavesh Zaveri, Country Head – Operations and Technology, HDFC Bank. “Ramesh brings an interesting blend of professional expertise as well as an entrepreneurial acumen, acquired while running a start-up. I am confident his impeccable credentials will benefit us immensely in our quest to harness technology to enhance customer experience, acquire efficiencies and move towards the next level of growth.”

“I am taking a fresh guard to start a new innings with India’s leading private sector bank which is indeed a very exciting moment for me,” said Ramesh. “At HDFC Bank, the endeavour to enhance products and services for customers is a continuous process. I hope to utilize my experience and understanding of technology, new digital platforms, data and analytics to ensure that the bank maintains its pole position in leveraging technology.”

