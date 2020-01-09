HDFC Bank launches ‘myApps’suite for institutional customers

In a bid to enable urban local bodies (ULBs), housing societies, clubs and gymkhanas and religious institutions to digitise their ecosystem, HDFC Bank has today launched an industry-first suite of apps, myApps. Under this, the bank will offer a customised app as value-added service in addition to its suite of banking products.

The myApps suite includes four different segment-focused applications: myCity, myClub, myPrayer and mySociety.

Speaking at the launch in Mumbai, Smita Bhagat, Country Head – Government & Institutional Business, E-Commerce & Startups, said that the opportunity is huge, given the presence of around eight lakh housing societies, over 2000 clubs and more than 500 cities with population exceeding one lakh.

Bhagat expects that myApps will provide HDFC Bank’s institutional customers a digital edge for service delivery. Institutions can completely customise the app, using their own branding and content. Targetted at the B2B2C segments, myApps can be customised in over 20 languages.

Sunali Rohra, Executive President, Government & Institutional Business, HDFC Bank, said, “With this launch, we aim to target the under-penetrated segments and further build our ecosystem banking offerings. We see a great opportunity, and we further plan to expand the myApps suite across other segments in the future.”

