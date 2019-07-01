Spice Money launches smartphone-enabled ”Micro-ATMs”

Payment services provider Spice Money has launched smartphone-enabled ”Micro-ATMs”, similar to Point-of-Sale (PoS) card machines across its existing 2l lakh customer touchpoints. The company has already been rolling out the cash withdrawal facility across its merchant points through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).

“The enterprise”s AEPS systems enable thumb-print driven transactions, while its Micro-ATMs allow users carrying debit cards to do essential financial transactions,” said the DiGiSPICE Group company said in statement.

Both AEPS and Micro-ATMs allow cash withdrawal and balance enquiry, it said.

