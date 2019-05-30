Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Tech Mahindra partners Strands for banking solutions

BFSIIndustries
By IANS
0 1

Sofware major Tech Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Strands, a Barcelona-headquartered FinTech company, that helps banks leverage artificial intelligence-based technology to grow customer loyalty and boost bottom line. The partnership was forged to provide an integrated suite of secure and customised digital banking solution to financial institutions, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra said it would leverage Strands’ AI capabilities along with its existing domain expertise in financial services to enable enhanced customer experience.

“Our white-label digital money management solutions give financial institutions an edge over the competition, speed up internal processes and help them reap the benefits of a more engaged relationship with their customers,” said Erik Brieva, Strands CEO.

This strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra would accelerate the delivery of tangible business value, Brieva added. By providing data-driven analytics of user behaviour, the digital banking solution is designed to enable financial institutions create personalised and contextual offering for customers.

In addition, the solution would provide relevant insights to take informed decisions to generate cross and up-sell opportunities, Tech Mahindra said.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link