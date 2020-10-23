Zeta’s ‘Fusion’ platform to power FamPay’s neo-banking solution

Read Article

Banking tech company Zeta has announced that its embeddable banking API-based platform ‘Fusion’ will power FamPay’s neo banking solution for ‘Generation Z’.

FamPay, a neobank for teenagers, enables the unbanked youth to pay online and offline through their own UPI ID and a numberless prepaid card.

The company will integrate Fusion’s card issuance capability and dynamic PIN solution to offer Indian teens effortless and delightful payments experience, a joint statement said.

Fusion, through its API-based platform, offers all the capabilities needed for a fintech to build financial products easily.

Murali Nair, President for Banking at Zeta, said: “The banking ecosystem is fairly complex and building a compliant and secure financial product can be quite time-consuming. But with Fusion’s embeddable banking solution, FamPay can go to market faster with innovative features and world-class user interface and user experience.”

“We have taken two further steps in innovation and security with the Flash PIN feature, which will be powered by Zeta Fusion’s Super PIN, enabling a truly painless, contactless and secure experience for our users in this new normal,” said Kush Taneja, Co-Founder, FamPay.

–IANS

