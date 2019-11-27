Aakash Educational Services ties-up with Samsung to enable digital learning

Aakash Educational Services (AESL) has entered into a tie-up with Samsung to offer value added services to students to enable and enhance digital learning among them. The partnership will help students in getting experience of the online test environment through academic devices that will be made available by Samsung in the form of tablets and mobiles exclusively for AESL students.

The academic devices will help students study in a disciplined environment without the worry of them getting distracted. Students will be able to learn time management, test their exam testing strategy and analyse the time spent on each question through these devices.

Aakash Chaudhry, Co-Promoter & CEO, Aakash Educational Services, and Founder & Trustee of Plaksha University, said, “In this fast-changing world, we are putting our best foot forward by investing heavily in technology, so that we constantly improve our offerings to students and increase efficiencies. In this regard, we have tied-up with Samsung to make available its products easily to students so to enable them to have easy access to online testing.”

Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said, “Samsung has been focusing on the education market via tailor-made solutions that not only create a very engaging learning environment for students but also help educational institutes to better manage and control their content deployment across thousands of students. Samsung Knox, our defense grade security platform, enables automatic over the air configuration of application and security policies, which converts the tablet into a customised academic tool.”

