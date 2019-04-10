Digital revolution in higher education

More than 1,100 institutions in over 30 countries partner with Campus Management to address their challenges across student acquisition and enrollment, student success, institutional growth, academic excellence, faculty and administrative efficiencies and meeting regulatory compliance. Campus Management Corp has a direct presence in India, with its regional and international HQ located out of Bangalore. The engineering and development team for its CampusNexus solution is based in India.

The company has more than 450 employees located in India, and is a little over 50 per cent of its global workforce. Apart from Bengaluru, the company has offices in Mumbai and Delhi and plans to expand in Tier 2 cities. Speaking about the client profile in the country, Raj Mruthyunjayappa, MD, Campus Management Corporation (EMEA & APAC), says, “In India we work with skill ministries and mainstream skill organisations driving the national mission, private and state universities to address their challenges of institutional advancement and student success. Today, we count NSDC, Directorate of Vocational Education & Training, Maharashtra State, the MAHA IT initiative that brings in 14 universities under a seamless platform to improve efficiencies across the entire student journey as our valued client partners.”

Pointing out that the digital revolution is bringing in sweeping changes in the higher education landscape, Mruthyunjayappa states that this will usher in changes from a policy perspective and institutional structures, adoption of best practices both in governance and administration. “From the industry perspective, Campus Management’s technology framework can easily be deployed to address access and quality concerns as we look to increase the GER, make delivery inclusive and affordable with predictability of student outcomes for gainful employability and skill augmentation relevant to the industry,” he adds. The solutions help institutions attract and retain the best talent, deliver an enriched student experience with a predictable path for success, help them engage with their Alumni to leverage the network for research, mentorship and placements,” states Mruthyunjayappa.

A great education needs to have a system that is inclusive, provides equal access among all student demographics, has quality and delivers successful student outcomes for employability and industry readiness skills. “Campus Management solutions provide the technology backbone for an enriched student experience tuned to student success across their entire student journey. Our solutions break the access divide for ensuring equal opportunities across demographics, helps students to engage and learn in an on-demand environment, augment skills and competencies in tune with industry requirements, connect with industry for internships and research besides managing their day to day student affairs on our student information system,” explains Mruthyunjayappa.

Campus Management solutions helps institutions to adhere towards industry compliance and standards that fast tracks their race towards accreditations and certifications. “From an administrative perspective the goal is to ensure a better operating efficiency at lower costs. Our solutions help them move from managing routine back end operations that are generally a lengthy process to a more effective one in line with best practices quickly, accurately and on-time without paper work delays that could have a more critical impact downstream through the process. For example, a simple fee reconciliation and communication before examinations, inventory management and re-ordering or statutory reports on infrastructure,” says Mruthyunjayappa. The tech solution meets all the requirements of different stakeholders of an institution.

As a leading EduTech solutions provider in the country, the company covers the entire footprint of India’s education industry. Mruthyunjayappa informs that from a segment perspective the solutions have specific addressability for universities both private and public, vocational and technical and the skilling space to address national, state and departmental initiatives. “Rather than a one size fits all approach, our solutions are specific to the segments as the challenges are unique across all three. The implementation of the Maha IT initiative is example of this. The solution being deployed is a comprehensive and Integrated University management system which is the first of its kind in the country,” he informs.

Reminding that in India unemployability and unemployment are two sides of the same coin and needs to be an integrated approach to address the challenge of jobs, Mruthyunjayappa says that Campus Management has made available its proprietary solution CampusNexus Occupational Insight to address this. With Occupational Insight, students can now get a personalised and predictable path to success with a real-time view to industry trends and needs. Now students can better align and augment skills and knowledge towards industry readiness and acceptance.

Occupational Insight enables students and candidates to sign up for programs and courses based on industry expectations that offers them the best employment opportunities as they progress and pass out. Occupation Insight captures national and regional workforce data and seamlessly integrates the real-time data with an institution’s programs, courses and student services.

“Technology has always had a positive impact on improving the quality of education, creating access and knowledge across prevailing demographic disparities to create a level playing field. Presently the approach from both policy and educational institutions augments well for the industry and we can only see upsides to this. With the NIRF rankings serving as the indicator of performance, we will see an acceleration in technology adoption,” mentions Mruthyunjayappa.

The company works with skill ministries and mainstream skill organisations driving the national mission, private and state universities in helping them with their advancement goals, enterprise efficiency, compliance and regulation mandates and future proofing them for the digital world.

Examples of few client deployments

The company’s footprint in India is one of the largest amongst technology providers across higher education private and public institutions, skill, technical and vocational agencies. “We work with skill ministries and mainstream skill organisations driving the national mission, private and state universities in helping them with their advancement goals, enterprise efficiency, compliance and regulation mandates and future proofing them for the digital world,” states Mruthyunjayappa.

Engagement with NSDC: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has engaged Campus Management to provide the Skill Development Management System (SDMS). SDMS provides a comprehensive solution to address the end to end requirement of NSDC. The solution has been deployed on a cloud-based infrastructure providing scalability to NSDC. SDMS is built as a central information repository, which handles information across all partners, individuals who are taking training, corporates/SMB’s who are looking for skilled individuals and the Government of India to track skill utilisation across India.

Engagement with Directorate of Vocational Education & Training (DVET), Maharashtra: A state of art Web based Application Software System to address the end-to-end Maharashtra state vocational skills training institutions of 1800 institutes covering students, faculty, operations and finance has now crossed 3.5 lakh applicants and 1.2 lakh students. This will be a common platform for planning, implementation and monitoring of the vocational education & training schemes of the government.

Engagement with MAHA IT Initiative: India’s first university management system powered by Campus Management. Maharashtra State will be India’s first state-wide implementation of a University Management System covering 14 universities of Maharashtra, 4700 constituent and affiliated colleges. The cloud-based solution powered on CampusNexus platform will enable the government of Maharashtra to advance education and skill development across the state for over 27 Lakh students. The scope includes implementation of an end-to-end ERP application covering students, faculty, operations and finance.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com