How innovative tech solutions are skilling students for the future

How does Eupheus Learning differentiate itself from the many edtech startups in India ?

Unlike other Indian education startups, which either work in the in-school learning segment or provide at – home learning solutions, Eupheus Learning is bridging the gap between in-school and at-home learning by providing end-to-end education solutions to schools through their portfolio of curriculum solutions, reference books and at-home digital solutions. It offers pedagogically differentiated, technology-driven solutions in the K-12 space. We have exclusive partnerships with international award winning companies such as World Book, Sanako, Fiction Express, Wizefloor, Primo Toys and RoboGarden.

Within one year of being in business Eupheus crossed the feat of earning revenue of $3.2 mn (INR 22 cr) in the first fiscal. Such numbers are unseen in the entire startup landscape in India. In its second year of operations, which ended March 2019, it has grown to approx. INR 60 crore of revenue. With a team of 125 people, Eupheus Learning has managed to reach over 3.3 mn students through 3700 schools, largely private in the second year of operations and has turned profitable.

What kind of tech solutions are being provided by you to education institutions?

Focus on 21st century skills as by the time students move to college the requirements of the industry shall change drastically. This is the reason for Eupheus to focus on coding, reading, kinaesthetic learning from Pre K level so that the students can be more tuned to skills needed in future.

The digital and tech products offered by Eupheus Learning can be categorised according to different

needs –

Reading: Fiction Express, Pickatale, World Book ebooks

Coding: RoboGarden and Cubetto

Language learning: BBC Muzzy and Sanako

Assessment : TOEFL and Olympiad

Kinaesthetic learning: Step and Learn

Reference: World Book

Homework : Avocado app

How is the student community benefiting from your innovative products ?

Technology makes learning more interesting and exciting for students. It helps personalise the education process for each and every child and they can learn at their own pace while also making them a part of today’s digital world. We at Eupheus believe that kids are most receptive in the formative years when they are building their concepts and thus require solutions that can supplement their learning and understanding process. Digital skills like coding can be thoroughly instilled in kids since a young age which will help them become future-ready. Hence, from coding without screen for age 3+ to adaptive learning tools for STEM, we wish to make a significant difference in the quality of education in India by intermeshing these with the curriculum for an extensive reach.

Can you customise these solutions according to the needs and requirements of the educational institutions? What are the benefits to them ?

We develop hybrid solutions and partner with international edtech companies to bring globally recognised solutions to India. These products are adaptable and tweaked as and when required to meet the curricular and supplemental needs of schools. Our products comprise of textbooks and digital material (in offline and online form) to seamlessly integrate in-class and at-home learning so that it is much easier for a student to understand a concept. We have an in-house content team which creates personalised content for schools according to their suitability and needs of the students. Offered on a subscription basis, these innovative solutions can be bought as a bundle or as a standalone service by schools or students.

Which category of institutions and which regions are you primarily targeting ? How open are Indian educational institutions in adopting emerging technologies ?

We are targeting private English medium schools aligned to CBSE and ICSE. Schools are open to emerging technologies if it makes life easier of teachers and solutions are engaging for students, we have seen schools in smaller cities adopting new solutions with equal enthusiasm as compared to schools in larger cities.

What are your plans for the future in terms of new technologies and strategic expansion ?

We plan to create an impact in more than 10 million students lives over the next five years. Be widely accessible to schools and students all over the country and curate more products that will make learning fun and easy for all the students. Personalised interventions for students as per their in class learning status shall create a meaningful impact on students learning outcomes.

