IT Ministry selects Osmania University, NEHU for Digital India project

Osmania University is among the five varsities in the country selected under Digital India project by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for creation of ICT infrastructure. Accordingly, the university is benefitted with creation of ICT infrastructure worth of Rs 15 crore for Wi-Fi enabled services with 1379 hotspots for the entire campus including administrative, academic and amenities areas covering 113 buildings, a university release said.

“This facility is going to benefit the more than 12,000 students, scholars, faculty and staff of university campus and helps them to access the e-books, online libraries and journals, Open Education Resources and Study Material available globally.

This will enable to enrich the academic environment under Connectivity Anywhere in Universities as a part of Digital India mainstream requirement for higher studies,” it said.

On the occasion of fourth anniversary celebrations of Digital India Program, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology formally launched the Wi-Fi services at Osmania University, Hyderabad along with North Eastern Hill University, Shillong in the national capital, the release added.

