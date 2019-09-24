Kerala to empower mothers in technology

In a path-breaking initiative, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has decided to train mothers in technology to make them able to help their children in school education. K. Anvar Sadath, head of the KITE, said one of the main objectives of training mothers, which will start next month, is to ensure better use of smart phones at home for education purposes.

“The KITE initiative to empower mothers in technology is to benefit from the increased usage of internet through mobile. Necessary applications will be deployed for the smart phones owned by parents in advance,” said Sadath.

During the training programmes, mothers would be introduced to better use of resources in the textbooks by scanning QR codes, familiarisation with the new classroom learning process besides focus on creating a favourable opportunity at home for students to make use of Samagra resource portal.

The KITE will also facilitate publishing of school details in the form of QR codes for general public.

Now boards put up near main school entrances will also display QR code, which will carry link to school details on Sametham website (www.sametham.kite.kerala.gov.in) to help people know about the school.

