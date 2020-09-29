Simplilearn, Massachusetts University offer online post-grad programme

Read Article

Ed-tech company Simplilearn on Monday announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US, to offer a specialised post graduate programme (PGP) in Lean Six Sigma.

Lean Six Sigma provides a set of skills that are versatile and applicable to learners across a range of industries.

It is a method that relies on a collaborative team effort to improve performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation.

The programme is ideal for CXOs, engineers, analysts, and mid-level professionals, the company said.

Through the six-month programme, learners will acquire knowledge about the tools and techniques essential to implementing quality control in business processes, operations, production cycles, and process outcomes through re-engineering.

“We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading research universities, UMass Amherst, in bringing the PGP Lean Six Sigma programme to nurture leaders of the future,” Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said in a statement.

It is designed and delivered through Simplilearn’s learning delivery model, which provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced, online classes, expert, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs.

In addition to over 150 hours of applied training, the programme includes interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions coupled with six masterclass sessions by the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty.

Learners are given the opportunity to work on two mini-projects and one capstone project culminating the learning experience.

The programme also offers elective subjects on Six Sigma in IT, Healthcare, and Banking & Financial Services.

On completion, programme graduates will receive a dual certificate in Six Sigma and a joint certificate of completion from Simplilearn-UMass Amherst.

“Through the programme, we aim to empower learners with industry-relevant management skills, opening new growth opportunities,” Narayanan said.

–IANS

