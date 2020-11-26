Express Computer


Tiger Global, Dragoneer invest in Unacademy at $2bn valuation

EducationNews
By IANS
Bengaluru-based edtech startup Unacademy on Wednesday said it has raised a fresh investment round from Tiger Global Management and Dragoneer Investment Group.

The funding round values Unacademy Group at $2 billion, up from $1.45 billion in September when the company raised an investment of $150 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Existing investors General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures also participated in that funding round.

Unacademy did not disclose the size of the latest investment round.

“Today, I’m delighted to welcome Tiger Global and Dragoneer as our partners in the journey,” Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy, said in a statement.

“They are both marquee global investors with a history of partnering with innovative companies that are making an impact on people’s lives.”

Unacademy said its learning platform has over 47,000 educators, teaching in over 14 Indian languages, and leaners spread across 5,000 cities.

Over 150,000 live classes are conducted on the platform each month and the collective watch time across platforms is over two billion minutes per month, the company claimed.

“The Unacademy team has innovated rapidly to build a leading platform that is taking education to the farthest corners of India. We are very excited to partner with Unacademy and look forward to seeing it scale further,” said Scott Shleifer, Partner at Tiger Global.

–IANS


IANS
