Top 5 online tech degrees that upskill and get you job-ready

By Sarita Digumarti, Chief Learning Officer, UNext

Online learning or e-learning got a tremendous push during the global pandemic crisis when all the educational institutions were forced to shut their doors and shift to the online mode to continue learning and teaching. With the support of digital technologies, institutions could streamline and transition to online learning and students and teachers could adapt to it effectively. Regulatory authorities recognized this mode of education, and top universities started offering online degree, diploma, and certificate programs. This change has formalized e-learning and enhanced the value of the certificates.

On the other hand, the digital transformation powered industry 4.0 impacted several job roles. In 2017, experts estimated that 85 per cent of jobs in 2030 are yet to be invented. We’re now experiencing this transformation with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Companies require skilled professionals to perform emerging job roles. In order to fill the widening skill gap, the current workforce needs to reskill and upskill with the relevant courses in emerging technologies. The online degree programs are suitable for such professionals to upskill in their domain.

Top five online tech degrees

I’ve listed five top tech degrees students can pursue online.

1. M.Sc. in Data Science: Data science provides the foundation for most of the modern day cutting-edge technologies. From sourcing, processing, and analyzing to visualizing, and presenting, data science deals with overall data management and helps enterprises take data-driven decisions in their daily operations. An M.Sc. program in Data Science covers various concepts in the domain such as data analysis, machine learning and automation, database management, advanced programming, etc. With an online M.Sc. degree program, a learner can acquire all these in-demand skills and boost their career prospects from the comfort of their homes

2. M.Sc. in Business Analytics: Business Analytics is a subdomain of data analytics and focuses on helping enterprises build and improve their businesses by providing data-backed insights. Concepts such as financial statement analysis, managerial economics, database management, programming with R & Python, data visualizations, statistics, big data analytics and other key subjects are covered in an online M.Sc. in Business Analytics. Some of the leading higher education institutions offer business analytics specialization with their online MBA degrees to provide learners with quick career advancement.

3. MBA with IT & FinTech: Financial technology (FinTech) is another cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes the banking system across the world. IT & FinTech specialization with an online MBA will give the necessary boost to learners’ careers because the demand for FinTech professionals is huge. MBA IT & FinTech syllabus contains database management system, software engineering technology management, business intelligence, cryptocurrency & blockchains etc.

4. MBA / M.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence: AI and machine learning (ML) gradually offset several manual tasks. Organizations are implementing AI and ML to automate operations. An online M.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence teaches learners programming for AI, machine learning principles, robotics, big data analytics and many more. After the course, the learner can find a job in the AI domain and quickly ascend to leadership positions.

5. M.Sc. in Blockchain Technology / Blockchain Management: Blockchain technology is transforming industries across sectors. From fundamentals of blockchain technology to economic/business application of this niche technology, an online M.Sc. in Blockchain covers a wide range of topics. The high demand in the industry will ensure a guaranteed job for graduates.

Online degree programs in new-age technology are advantageous for working professionals to upskill in the transforming workplace and fresh graduates to start a better career. Based on their aptitude or preferences, aspirants can select any of these courses and improve their career prospects. It also helps them achieve a competitive edge over others in employment in top-notch companies. Online Manipal offers many of these career-defining courses online, and learners can make the most of it.