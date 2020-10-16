Udacity, Microsoft launch ‘Nanodegree’ programme to skill students

Read Article

The US-based learning platform Udacity on Thursday announced a partnership with Microsoft to launch Microsoft Azure ‘Nanodegree’ programme, which will strengthen the machine learning (ML) skills of the students.

The Nanodegree programme will strengthen the ML skills of the students, providing them hands-on experience in training, validating, and evaluating ML models with Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Azure is a cloud platform that has more than 200 products and services, to build, run and manage applications with the tools and frameworks of your choice.

These services include databases, analytics, machine learning, IoT, blockchain and more. Over 85 per cent of Fortune 500 companies use Azure.

“We have developed this program in collaboration with Microsoft to offer a deep dive into the world of ML to learners,” Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity, said in a statement.

“We believe that our experiential learning approach backed with continuous mentorship and industry-relevant coursework will empower our students to have long and successful careers in Azure technologies,” Dalporto added.

The company said that Azure Machine Learning is an enterprise-grade machine learning service to build and deploy models.

Using Azure ML, data scientists and ML engineers can accelerate the end-to-end machine learning lifecycle of building, training and deploying ML models.

Additionally, students enrolled in Udacity’s Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree program are able to use hands-on Microsoft Azure Labs to complete their learning objectives.

“Through our collaboration with Udacity to offer introductory and advanced courses on Azure Machine Learning, we hope to expand data science expertise,” said Julia White, Corporate Vice President, Azure Marketing, Microsoft.

–IANS

