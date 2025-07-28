Democratising technology in senior health care: Designing for access, ease, and empathy

By Vipin Chawla, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Antara Senior Care

In an age where digital transformation is reshaping every facet of our lives, the integration of technology into senior health care is not just timely, it is transformative. The question is no longer whether technology can support elder care, but how can we make it more accessible, intuitive, and inclusive for every senior, regardless of age, background, or digital literacy.

India is home to over 150 million senior citizens, a number projected to double by 2050. With longevity on the rise and chronic conditions becoming increasingly prevalent, the need for tech-enabled self-care and remote health management has never been greater. However, the real opportunity lies not just in building solutions, but in building solutions that work for seniors.

Meeting seniors where they are

The HelpAge India Report 2025 highlights that seniors encounter multiple hurdles when trying to adopt digital technology, with the main concerns being its complexity and the fear of making mistakes. About 66% of elders find digital tools confusing, and 51% worry they might use them incorrectly. They often find themselves struggling with complex interfaces, abstract terminology, and rapidly evolving tools that were never designed with them in mind.

Critical limitations such as naturally declining vision, arthritis, memory challenges, and tech anxiety often make digital tools difficult for seniors to use. According to reports, over 23% of elders forget what they learn when using technology, while 9% face difficulty reading small text and more than 5% experience physical limitations like reduced dexterity due to health issues. Combined with small fonts, hidden buttons, and confusing layouts, these barriers frequently leave seniors feeling frustrated, excluded, and unable to fully participate in today’s digital world.

If we do not bridge this gap now, the future with AI, robotics, and automation accelerating, risks becoming even more inaccessible and isolating for older adults. The call to action is clear: we must democratise technology for our seniors by co-designing with them from the outset, building product structure and functionality centred on empathy, access, and dignity at the core.

Seniors are ready, but need the right support

Despite widespread assumptions about digital resistance, seniors are far from unwilling. According to HelpAge India’s 2025 Digital Inclusion Index, 42% of elders are eager to learn digital skills, and another 28% are open to it. In fact, over 90% of elderly internet users in India actively use social media to stay in touch with loved ones. This reflects a clear willingness among seniors to engage digitally, provided the tools are relatable and aligned with their daily realities.

Designing for Dignity

To make technology truly accessible for seniors, it must be reframed not as a high-tech novelty but as an empathic utility. Four key principles should guide this shift: simple design that’s easy to navigate; guided support from family, caregivers, or UI / UX; minimal information on each screen to avoid cognitive overload; and clear, easy-to-use safety features such as one-tap emergency buttons.

Studies show that seniors perform best with large icons, high-contrast layouts, and streamlined tasks requiring no more than 4–5 steps. Multimodal interaction, combining visual output with natural spoken input, can further improve accessibility. These principles have informed work across future-first organisations working to empower nations as they age, blending design with accessibility for ease of use.

Bridging India’s grey digital divide

The digital divide among older Indians isn’t just rural-urban- it’s generational, linguistic, emotional, and infrastructural. In rural India, only 5% of adults aged 55+ use smartphones, and even in urban settings, barriers persist due to low digital literacy and lack of tailored support.

Language and culture further complicate inclusion- 20% of elders struggle with English and find interfaces alienating. Most digital platforms still rely heavily on a single language, distancing millions of non-English-speaking seniors. In a country as diverse as India, vernacular user interface and experience are not optional; they are foundational.

Equally important is addressing emotional barriers, 44% of elders feel embarrassed to ask for help repeatedly, and 24% fear damaging the device. This is where intergenerational empathy plays a key role. Seniors benefit from compassionate instruction, co-learning, whether it’s from a caregiver or a family member. These support systems empower seniors to feel confident rather than overwhelmed, fostering long-term adoption.

Furthermore, community-led digital literacy programs, local Wi-Fi hubs offer scalable ways to bring seniors into the digital fold. These solutions should be backed by policy frameworks and public-private partnerships to ensure no elders are left behind.

The true test of progress

In a rapidly ageing nation, where the elderly population is set to cross 346 million by 2050, the true test of our technological progress lies in how gracefully it supports our elders. The future of eldercare is rooted in creating solutions that are inclusive and grounded in real-life needs. By designing with access, ease of living, and empathy at the core, we not only bridge the digital divide but also uphold the dignity of ageing.