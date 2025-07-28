Express Computer

Worldline partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank to power Next-Gen Digital Payment solutions

Worldline partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank to power Next-Gen Digital Payment solutions

News
By Express Computer
Worldline has entered into a strategic partnership with Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd., one of India’s oldest and most trusted urban cooperative banks, to drive digital transformation through advanced and scalable payment solutions.

As India’s financial ecosystem rapidly evolves with rising consumer expectations and regulatory advancements, co-operative banks face the dual challenge of modernising legacy infrastructure while expanding their reach to underserved segments. This collaboration addresses these challenges head-on by equipping Cosmos Bank with a robust, future-ready digital payment stack.

The partnership will focus on strengthening Cosmos Bank’s capabilities across key areas, including:

Integrated payment Acceptance solutions

  • Cutting-edge technology to enable seamless payment transaction experiences for customers.
  • Tailored solutions catering to both payment and non-payment use cases.
  • 360-degree data analytics to provide the bank with a real-time view of portfolio health.

Scalability and operational efficiency

  • Scalable infrastructure to support growing transaction volumes and diversified customer needs without compromising performance.
  • A host of Value-Added Services (VAS) to choose from.
  • An experienced sales, relationship, and service team to manage customer expectations and minimise downtime.

Sheik Mohideen, Executive Vice-President at Worldline india, said: “We are delighted to partner with Cosmos Bank to empower their digital journey. At Worldline, we understand the unique payment challenges and are committed to delivering innovative, secure, and efficient payment experiences that drive long-term value.”

Ms. Arti Dhole, Joint Managing Director at Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd., said: “This collaboration not only enhances our payment infrastructure but also reaffirms our commitment to offering world-class banking experiences to our customers. In today’s fast-paced financial environment, staying ahead through innovation is key, and Worldline is the ideal partner to help us achieve that.”

This alliance reflects the shared vision of both organisations to promote digital innovation, financial inclusion, and customer-centric growth — paving the way for a more resilient and future-ready banking ecosystem.

