Honeywell and Tech Mahindra expand collaboration to build digitised ‘factories of the future’

Read Article

Honeywell and Tech Mahindra have teamed up to build “Factories of the Future”, leveraging industry-leading digital technologies. The two companies plan to capitalize on digital transformation, 5G, Industry 4.0, software capabilities and engineering expertise to enable customers in the manufacturing industry to scale-up even faster.

“Tech Mahindra and Honeywell have enjoyed many years of successful collaboration, and this proposal is the next step as we continue pressing toward an autonomous manufacturing future for our customers,” said Sunil Pandita, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Industrial. “Together, we will accelerate solution adoption in the market, creating smarter, safer and more sustainable industries.”

Honeywell and Tech Mahindra will aim to deliver world-class operations and performance management to enable manufacturing customers to expedite their growth and realize the value of Industry 4.0 technologies and solutions. Both Tech Mahindra and Honeywell are focused on building an ecosystem that supports collaboration.

“Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Honeywell will enable us to empower manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation journey and build factories of the future,” said Nilesh Auti, global head, Manufacturing Industry unit, Tech Mahindra. “As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are focused on leveraging next generation technologies to address our customers’ evolving and dynamic needs. Honeywell’s domain knowledge, combined with Tech Mahindra’s technology expertise and global customer base, will enable our customers to increase their profitability and enhance efficiency.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]