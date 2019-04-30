Atos Inaugurates New Global Delivery Centre in Tirunelveli India

Atos recently announced the opening of a new global delivery centre in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India.

The first building on the 100-acre campus will house 2,300 software engineers delivering digital and technology solutions to global clients. The new Tirunelveli campus will leverage the region’s high-quality talent pool and provide opportunities to solve complex business problems using technology.

Sean Narayanan, SEVP and Head of Business and Platform Solutions and member of the Atos Group General Management Committee, said the centre will generate employment opportunities for local talent and leverage their potential to create new digital ecosystems for global clients.

“At Atos, we strive to hire a diverse and competent talent pool and mould it to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients. This latest global delivery centre reinforces our commitment to growing and scaling our footprint in India.”

According to Ram Singampalli, Chief Delivery Officer, Atos Syntel — a member of the Atos group — the region’s legacy of educational excellence played a major role in the decision to locate the new campus in Tirunelveli.

“A successful transformation is the outcome of a highly skilled workforce which leverages digital technologies to disrupt existing business models. With a large number of engineers graduating every year, the region around Tirunelveli has established itself as a hub for high-tech education in South India, making it an optimal location for our latest campus. This new facility augments our delivery footprint in India, which includes delivery centres in Pune, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru.”

The design of the campus has been inspired by the local culture, with employee-friendly architecture centred on the concept of ‘courtyard planning’ — where social spaces seamlessly integrate with work zones. Additionally, the campus design makes optimal use of natural light and incorporates the latest energy conservation principles to promote sustainability.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the Atos global leadership, as well as dignitaries from the government of Tamil Nadu, and by members of the ICT Academy.

