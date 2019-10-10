Avaya cloud solution to supercharge global BPOs’ growth

In a bid to strengthen the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) community, global communication solution provider Avaya has announced that the first phase of a global contact centre services transformation has gone live with Merchants – a customer management partner specialising in the BPO industry.

The announcement was made at the 39th GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, UAE. The contact centre transformation project comes as Merchants looks to achieve new levels of growth in the increasingly competitive BPO industry.

Avaya’s private cloud solution, which can be offered via a standard reference architecture or custom-designed, is attractive for a number of reasons.

With a technical design that will help to eliminate resilience shortfalls and provide more robust service level agreements, the new contact centre enables Merchants to offer improved services to its current customers, and attract new customers with compelling capabilities.

“With a demanding customer base, and our ambitions for growth, there was a requirement to modernise and transform our existing contact centre infrastructure and Avaya’s private cloud-based solution was most appropriate for our needs,” said Roark Raman, Head of Technology at Merchants.

“The solution particularly addressed our challenges around simplicity of expansion, vendor accountability for uptime, the cost of perpetual licenses, and a business environment demanding quicker time to market for innovation at a more competitive price,” Raman said.

The solution provides the global platform that Merchants needs and deploys it securely within the company’s environment.

“As a global contact centre organisation, Merchants is an important partner for Avaya in South Africa. The company has the same dedication to customer-centricity as we do, and with this new contact centre solution, Merchants will be able to more efficiently offer the right customer experiences,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International.

“We look forward to many more years of partnership with Merchants, and can’t wait to start this digital transformation journey with them,” he added.

