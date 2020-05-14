CyberArk acquires ‘Identity as a Service’ firm Idaptive

Read Article

CyberArk has announced it has acquired Santa Clara, California-based IDaptive Holdings, Inc. (Idaptive). Together, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver the industry’s only modern identity platform with a security-first approach.

Through the acquisition, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based, security-first approach to managing identities that is adaptive and context-aware, and architected on the principles of Zero Trust and least privilege access, to dramatically reduce risk.

CyberArk will extend its ability to manage and protect identities with various levels of privileges across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling customers to improve their overall security posture with a more efficient and seamless user experience, and address ever-increasing and complex regulatory requirements.

“With cyber attacks on the rise, organizations need modern, comprehensive solutions to make better, continuous access and authorization decisions for the broadest range of users,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberArk, adding, “With Idaptive, CyberArk will offer customers a SaaS-delivered, security-first approach to managing identities – with Privileged Access Management at its core – that reduces risk, simplifies operations and improves business agility. We are thrilled to welcome the Idaptive team to CyberArk.”

The total purchase price for the acquisition of Idaptive was $70 million in cash consideration.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]