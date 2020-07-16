East Hyderabad to get five IT parks to disperse growth

In a move aimed at dispersing Information Technology sector’s growth within Hyderabad, Telangana government has permitted conversion of five industrial parks into IT parks in East Hyderabad.

In these five parks, IT firms will be set in about 25 lakh square feet which will create employment opportunities to 30,000 employees.

This will be the first major expansion of the IT sector out of HITEC City and Gachibowli, the key clusters in Western Hyderabad.

IT and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao handed over conversion letters to the five companies at the Hyderabad GRID (Growth In Dispersion) Development program in Uppal.

Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Limited’s IT park will come up at IDA-Uppal over 12.40 acres. Minacto Chem will set up another park in the same area over 2.66 acres. Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt. Limited’s park will also come up in IDA-Uppal over 2 acres. Gokuldas Exports Limited, Mini Textile Park will set up IT park in Nacharam over 8.93 acres while Bakelite Hylam Limited’s facility will come up at IDA, Nacharam over 8 acres

Officials said the employment potential is in addition to about 25,000 employees working in the NSL IT Park and Genpact in the Uppal area.

The IT minister stated that the government is coming up with the GRID policy for dispersed growth of the IT sector across Hyderabad.

He pointed out that Telangana’s IT exports have doubled the national average.

He stated that Hyderabad is a city that has no geographical hurdles and has the scope to develop in all the corners. The minister said under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana government is building infrastructure keeping in mind the lakhs of people who are coming to the city.

The minister said that the eastern side of the city already has companies such as Infosys, and Genpact apart from a number of large, medium and small scale enterprises. “With this initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming towards this part of Hyderabad,” he said.

