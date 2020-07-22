Exemption For Work From Home Extended For IT & ITes Industry Till Dec 31, 2020

Express Computer


The Indian IT industry has been asking the government to make the relaxations permanent, in order to allow employees to work from home

IT / ITeSNews
By Gairika Mitra
IT_ITes
This comes as a new development to the IT and ITes space as ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) has been extended till December this year. This comes at a time when the exemption was going to expire by the end of July.

The notice read that in view of concerns due to COVID-19, the department has decided to extend the relaxations upto December 31st, 2020. Industry leaders cheered the move with Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom and Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro, tweeting about it. 

It has been a long time since the Indian IT sector has been asking the government to make the relaxations permanent by allowing employees to work from home. This would be specifically because companies would be able to optimise their existing real estate and also quickly adopt a blended model of remote working and also from the office. 

It’s reported that since March, the IT space of India has moved over 90% of its 4.3 million workforce to work remotely owing to the novel Coronavirus, which had led to imposing a lockdown. 


Gairika Mitra

    Gairika Mitra is a Senior Correspondent with Express Computer. She loves accumulating knowledge on the IT-sphere and also distributing the same. She can be reached at [email protected]

