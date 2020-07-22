Exemption For Work From Home Extended For IT & ITes Industry Till Dec 31, 2020

Read Article

This comes as a new development to the IT and ITes space as ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) has been extended till December this year. This comes at a time when the exemption was going to expire by the end of July.

The notice read that in view of concerns due to COVID-19, the department has decided to extend the relaxations upto December 31st, 2020. Industry leaders cheered the move with Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom and Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro, tweeting about it.

Thank you to the government for their tremendous support on the new ways of working from day 1. This has helped tremendously in further elevating our standing and responsiveness globally. @rsprasad @DoT_India https://t.co/ewvTTgvgKr — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 21, 2020

It has been a long time since the Indian IT sector has been asking the government to make the relaxations permanent by allowing employees to work from home. This would be specifically because companies would be able to optimise their existing real estate and also quickly adopt a blended model of remote working and also from the office.

It’s reported that since March, the IT space of India has moved over 90% of its 4.3 million workforce to work remotely owing to the novel Coronavirus, which had led to imposing a lockdown.

