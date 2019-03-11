Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Goa govt approves two IT parks

IT / ITeSeGov WatchIndustries
By PTI
The Goa government has approved setting up two Information Technology parks in North Goa that are expected to create employment in the IT sector. The state Cabinet approved the decision via circulation on March 8, as the cabinet meeting could not be held, a senior officer said.

The IT Parks will come up at Chimbel and Penha-de-Franca villages, both bordering Panaji. The Pehna-de-Franca project is a “hybrid IT Park” under the Goa Information Technology Development Act, 2007.

“The Integrated IT Township would be set up on an area admeasuring 4,49,625 sq mtrs while the Hybrid IT Park will come up at an area of 12,455 sq mtrs land,” stated the cabinet note.

The Chimbel project is “Integrated IT Township” which will address future demands of IT infrastructure, the officer added. Both IT parks would provide a steady supply of employment opportunities besides being specifically geared towards the needs of the IT/ITeS sector, it said.


Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

PTI
